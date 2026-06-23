OikoTeck Expands Digital Property Marketplace for Apartment Rentals and Sales Across Athens, Greece

ATHENS, GR / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / OikoTeck, a Greek property company focused on transparency, innovation, and digital transformation in real estate, continues to strengthen its online marketplace for apartments for rent and apartments for sale in Athens Greece , providing property owners, real estate professionals, and prospective tenants and buyers with a streamlined platform for property discovery and promotion.

As demand for housing and investment opportunities in Athens continues to evolve, OikoTeck offers a centralized digital marketplace that connects users directly with property owners and representatives while supporting informed decision-making through advanced data analytics and market intelligence.

The platform enables users to browse a wide range of residential and commercial rental properties throughout Athens and other regions of Greece. In addition, prospective buyers can explore apartments, homes, and land listings available for purchase through OikoTeck's dedicated sales marketplace.

Unlike traditional property listing platforms, OikoTeck combines property marketing tools with data-driven insights. Users gain access to supply and demand market analysis reports covering Greek regions, helping stakeholders better understand local market trends and opportunities.

"OikoTeck was established to bring greater transparency and efficiency to the Greek real estate sector through technology," the company stated. "By digitizing key aspects of property transactions and providing access to market analytics, the platform helps create a more informed and accessible experience for both property owners and property seekers."

Property owners can post unlimited rental and sale listings through the platform's free service plan, while additional promotion options allow listings to gain enhanced visibility within the marketplace. Specialized promotion programs designed for real estate professionals provide dynamic listing exposure through automated promotion tools and flexible marketing options.

The platform's growing portfolio of rental and sale listings across Athens supports a broad audience, including local residents, international buyers, investors, students, and professionals seeking housing opportunities in one of Europe's most active real estate markets.

As Athens continues to attract domestic and international interest, OikoTeck aims to support the evolving needs of the market through innovative technology solutions that simplify property discovery, improve visibility for listings, and provide valuable market intelligence.

For more information about apartments for rent in Athens Greece , visit OikoTeck's rental marketplace. To explore apartments for sale in Athens, Greece, visit the company's sales marketplace.

About OikoTeck

OikoTeck is a Greek property company that operates an online real estate marketplace for rental and sale properties throughout Greece. The company promotes transparency and innovation by connecting users with property owners, digitizing transactions, and providing market analytics that support data-driven real estate decisions.

Media Contact

Company Name: OikoTeck

Website URL: https://oikoteck.com /

Contact Person: Konstantinos Manos

Contact email: info@oikoteck.com

Contact: (+30) 694 029 7558

SOURCE: OikoTeck

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/oikoteck-expands-digital-property-marketplace-for-apartment-rent-1180863