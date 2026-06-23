Chinese solar module manufacturer Longi has launched today a new back contact (BC) panel at the Smarter E trade show in Munich, Germany. "This new product incorporates a redesigned cell architecture compared with the previous generation, utilizing an advanced stacking technology that maximizes the module's active surface area by eliminating gaps between cells," the company's product manager, Miki Risita, told pv magazine. "The approach is comparable to shingled-cell designs but significantly reduces mechanical stress between cells, enhancing long-term reliability. In addition, the module features ...

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