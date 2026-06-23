An international research team has fabricated perovskite solar cells and modules with a 2D/3D heterojunction architecture through a new manufacturing technique that reportedly improves device stability and efficiency. Perovskite cells built with 2D hybrid materials are generally more stable than conventional, 3D devices, due to the protection provided by the organic ligands. They usually exhibit large exciton binding energies. "We developed a new room-temperature crystallization method, termed selective iodoplumbate cold casting (SICC), that enables kinetically stabilized perovskite phases inaccessible ...

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