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ACCESS Newswire
23.06.2026 11:38 Uhr
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Privatejet.com LLC Becomes a WYVERN Registered Broker

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / Privatejet.com, the leading domain in private aviation, has earned the designation of WYVERN Registered Broker, reflecting its commitment to the highest standards of safety in private jet charter.

The WYVERN distinction reflects PrivateJet.com's commitment to making safety the foundation of every charter flight. It strengthens the company's safety management practices and provides access to enhanced trip verification tools, including aircraft and crew qualifications, insurance coverage validation, and compliance checks with FAA Part 135 regulations. These measures help ensure clients are connected with operators that meet rigorous safety and operational standards.

For PrivateJet.com, the designation reflects the company's unwavering commitment to safety and reinforces a culture where safety remains at the forefront of every decision.

"This is an important milestone for PrivateJet.com," said Michael Loff, Director of Sales for PrivateJet.com. "WYVERN has long been recognized as a leader in aviation safety and risk management, and we are honored to be part of a program that promotes such high standards across the industry."

Founded by a team of experienced and passionate aviators, PrivateJet.com sets a new standard in private aviation by prioritizing safety together with luxury service, customized solutions, and reliable operations. The WYVERN achievement comes as PrivateJet.com continues to expand its marketplace with additional listings and broker partnerships, positioning the platform as a trusted destination for both first-time fliers and seasoned private jet charter customers. The company has also launched the world's first AI-powered private jet charter assistant, Wilbur, providing real-time estimates using internal data based on hundreds of thousands of quotes.

About PrivateJet.com

PrivateJet.com is the leading domain in private aviation, offering aircraft charter services, aircraft marketplace, aircraft management and acquisition. For more information, visit privatejet.com.

Contact: Charter@privatejet.com

SOURCE: Privatejet.com



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/privatejet.com-llc-becomes-a-wyvern-registered-broker-1180496

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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