The Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority has granted Bitcoin Suisse (Europe) AG a license as a Crypto Asset Service Provider (CASP) under MiCAR. The European entity of Bitcoin Suisse can now serve clients across selected EEA markets, with Roman Przibylla appointed CEO to lead the expansion.

After more than a decade as Switzerland's crypto pioneer, the Bitcoin Suisse Group ("Bitcoin Suisse") is expanding across Europe. Its European entity, Bitcoin Suisse (Europe) AG, founded in 2018, has been granted a license as a Crypto Asset Service Provider (CASP) under MiCAR by the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority (FMA), building on its long-standing registration under the Token and TT Service Provider Act (TVTG).

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left: Andrej Majcen, Co-Founder and Group CEO of the Bitcoin Suisse Group; right: Roman Przibylla, CEO of Bitcoin Suisse (Europe) AG

Across Europe, Bitcoin Suisse operates with a clear ambition: to be the first choice for high-net-worth individuals, corporates and institutional investors. This ambition is built on more than a decade of operational experience, proven across multiple market cycles in which the company's business model has consistently demonstrated its resilience.

Its core services of trading, custody and staking rest on two pillars that clearly differentiate Bitcoin Suisse in the market: a robust, proprietary infrastructure and a unique service philosophy that provides every client with a dedicated relationship manager.

As a result, clients benefit not only from institutional-grade technology and regulatory clarity, but also from personal attention, deep expertise and continuity in the relationship. In a market that is often complex, fast-moving and fragmented, Bitcoin Suisse offers clients a trusted partner that combines technical strength with human accessibility.

"We are very proud of this milestone. The MiCAR authorization marks a decisive step on our journey towards a global brand and eventually becoming a global wealth management platform. Together with our presence in Switzerland and Bermuda, we now have the regulatory foundation to serve clients across some of the world's most important financial centers," says Andrej Majcen, Co-Founder and Group CEO, Bitcoin Suisse.

Roman Przibylla Appointed to Lead European Business

Roman Przibylla leads the European expansion as CEO of Bitcoin Suisse (Europe) AG. He brings more than 15 years of distribution experience from senior roles at Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, HSBC, Vontobel and Maverix Securities.

"The MiCAR license gives Bitcoin Suisse access to one of the largest and most sophisticated investor markets in the world. We can now bring high-net-worth and institutional clients in Europe what they truly need: infrastructure at the highest level and, at the same time, direct, personal points of contact with genuine crypto expertise. That combination is not a given in this market," says Roman Przibylla, CEO Bitcoin Suisse (Europe) AG.

About the Bitcoin Suisse Group

Bitcoin Suisse is a leading premium provider of crypto financial services for institutional clients, crypto foundations, family offices, asset managers and high-net-worth individuals. Headquartered in Zug and founded in 2013 by crypto natives, Bitcoin Suisse employs over 200 people across Switzerland, Liechtenstein, the United Arab Emirates and Bermuda. www.bitcoinsuisse.com

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Lukas Mettler

Media Relations Lead, Bitcoin Suisse

l.mettler@bitcoinsuisse.com

+41 76 502 02 99