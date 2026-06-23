Pioneering Prime travel subscription platform tracks strong early performance in Latin America following recent launches in Mexico and Argentina.

Global expansion progresses in line with existing guidance, ensuring long-term subscriber growth scales predictably toward a target of 13 million members by March 2030.

eDreams ODIGEO (the "Company" or "eDO") (BME: EDR) (OTC: EDDRF) the world's leading travel subscription company, today provided an operational update on the international expansion of its subscription platform, Prime, across Latin America.

Following its established multi-year market expansion strategy, the Company is successfully scaling its travel subscription model across the Latin American region, reinforcing the operational foundations required to achieve its fiscal year 2030 objective of exceeding 13 million subscribers.

This expansion phase represents a predictable execution of the growth levers previously outlined to the market. By establishing a firm operational footprint through the recent launch of Prime in Mexico and Argentina, eDO is progressively broadening its regional presence. This deliberate geographic progression allows the business to deploy its subscription model, powered by proprietary artificial intelligence capabilities, across a vast new addressable market, driving sustainable subscriber growth exactly as anticipated.

Scaling the travel subscription model in rapidly accelerating Latin American markets

This expansion allows the Company to capture significant opportunities in Latin America, a region demonstrating dynamic growth in e-commerce and digital travel adoption. In Mexico, the Total Addressable Market (TAM) for travel stands as the largest in the region at $32 billion, with an OTA market size of $8.5 billion. Meanwhile, Argentina represents the third-largest TAM in the region at $8.9 billion, with an online travel market size of approximately $4 billion1

Performance metrics from these international territories confirm excellent consumer reception, validating the scalability of the Prime model. Relative to the historical benchmarks of the Company's top-five core European markets, the share of customers that purchase a new subscription is consistently higher across Latin America. This rapid subscription adoption is particularly accelerated in Mexico, outperforming the European core by a robust double-digit margin.

Furthermore, customer advocacy and satisfaction in these expansion markets have intensified. Net Promoter Scores (NPS) across Mexico and Argentina demonstrate a meaningful increase compared to established European benchmarks. This trend is heavily supported by the enthusiastic reception in Argentina, where the outperformance in early customer advocacy scores is even stronger.

Dana Dunne, Chief Executive Officer at eDreams ODIGEO said: "The progress we are observing across our Latin American markets marks a significant milestone in our journey to globalise the world's first travel subscription model. With highly encouraging early indicators in recently launched markets like Mexico and Argentina, we are proving that Prime successfully translates across borders. This predictable expansion allows us to capture an additional share of the global online travel market. We remain entirely focused on executing our strategic roadmap, delivering consistent value to our expanding member base, and as ever, fulfilling our long-term commitments to our shareholders."

The ongoing regional scaling remains entirely within the current financial targets and timelines specified in the long-term guidance.

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO is the world's leading travel subscription platform and one of the largest e-commerce businesses in Europe. Under its four renowned online travel agency brands eDreams, GO Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and the metasearch engine Liligo it serves millions of customers every year across 44 markets. Listed on the Spanish Stock Market, eDreams ODIGEO works with nearly 700 airlines. The business launched Prime, the first subscription product in the travel sector, which has topped over 8 million members. The brand offers the best quality products in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, dynamic packages, car rental and travel insurance to make travel easier, more accessible, and better value for consumers across the globe.

1 Travel Forward. Data, Insights Trends for 2026. Phocuswright.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260623635617/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACTS:

E: sebastian.holland@teamlewis.com

T: +44 1869 353 802