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WKN: 865985 | ISIN: US0378331005 | Ticker-Symbol: APC
Tradegate
23.06.26 | 12:17
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PR Newswire
23.06.2026 11:48 Uhr
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Tangem Integrates Mercuryo's Native Apple Pay, Bringing One-Tap Crypto Purchases to Self-Custody

LONDON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global payments infrastructure platform Mercuryo has added native Apple Pay to Tangem, the self-custodial hardware wallet, enabling users to buy crypto in a single tap without leaving the app.

Mercuryo's native Apple Pay integration lets Tangem users complete purchases using a credit or debit card stored on their iPhone, confirming with Face ID or Touch ID rather than entering payment details manually. The crypto is sent directly to the user's Tangem Wallet address, with no redirect to an external browser or payment page.

On-ramp friction remains one of the leading causes of so-called 'drop-off' in crypto adoption. The redirect model is the worst offender: a user taps a buy button inside an app, gets sent to a browser, enters card details in an unfamiliar interface and then finds himself having to navigate back.

Tangem already offers Mercuryo as one of its core on-ramp providers. This integration activates Mercuryo's native Apple Pay capability specifically, replacing the redirect-based flow most on-ramp providers still rely on with a payment sheet that opens inside Tangem's own interface.

"Bringing native Apple Pay to a hardware wallet like Tangem is a meaningful step in Mercuryo's mission to remove friction from crypto adoption. Self-custody has always asked more of users at the point of purchase than custodial platforms do, and this integration closes that gap, giving Tangem users the same one-tap, biometric experience they already expect from Apple Pay everywhere else," said Arthur Firstov, Chief Business Officer at Mercuryo.

"With native Apple Pay powered by Mercuryo, buying crypto in Tangem is now as fast and simple as an everyday online purchase. No redirects, no lengthy checkout flows - just a familiar experience that puts users in control of their assets from the very first transaction," said Marcos Nunes, Head of Tangem Pay.

Native Apple Pay via Mercuryo is live now for Tangem users on iOS who update to the latest app version. Android users can continue using Mercuryo's other payment methods, including card and bank transfer.

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency investments are highly volatile and involve significant risk. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Readers should conduct their own research and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

About Mercuryo

Mercuryo is a leading payment infrastructure platform in the digital token space. Standing out in the decentralized ecosystem by enhancing payment use case growth and on-chain integration, Mercuryo's intuitive and robust solutions are powering the next generation of Web3 payment services. Mercuryo's innovative payment products such as Spend bridge the gap between TradFi, Web2 and Web3. Mercuryo is the proud partner of leading pillars in the digital token economy such as Trust Wallet, Ledger and MetaMask, along with Revolut, Mastercard and Visa. Driven by an evolving product suite, Mercuryo is expanding further and continuing to innovate with a diversified stack of payment services.

Learn more at: https://mercuryo.io.

About Tangem

Founded in Switzerland in 2017, Tangem makes self-custody simple and secure. The company offers hardware wallets in the form of NFC-enabled cards and rings, with the choice of its innovative seedless security or a traditional seed phrase backup. Paired with a user-friendly app, these wallets provide seamless access to a wide ecosystem of crypto services, making secure self-custody straightforward for everyone. For more information, visit www.tangem.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tangem-integrates-mercuryos-native-apple-pay-bringing-one-tap-crypto-purchases-to-self-custody-302807562.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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