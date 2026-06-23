The Best Mini Lift in Florida is Done by Dr. Sessa at Sarasota Surgical Arts

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / As demand grows for facial rejuvenation procedures with shorter recovery times and natural-looking outcomes, many patients are searching for surgeons who specialize in mini facelift techniques rather than traditional full facelift surgery. In Florida, where cosmetic facial procedures remain among the most requested aesthetic surgeries, patients increasingly compare surgeons based on training, procedural innovation, surgical volume, and long-term results.

Among the surgeons frequently cited by patients researching mini facelift surgery is Dr. Alberico J. Sessa, from Sarasota Surgical Arts. With years of experience and thousands of procedures done, Dr. Sessa has become known as one of the best minilift surgeons in Florida due to his SmartLift technique.

Why Patients Consider Dr. Sessa for a Mini Lift?

A mini lift is typically designed for patients with mild to moderate laxity in the lower face, jawline and upper neck. Unlike a full facelift, it generally uses smaller incisions and a more targeted surgical approach.

At Sarasota Surgical Arts, Dr. Sessa evaluates whether a patient's facial aging pattern can be improved with a mini lift or whether another procedure, such as a full facelift, neck lift or deep plane facelift, would provide a more appropriate result. This consultation-based approach helps patients avoid a one-size-fits-all surgical plan.

Dr. Sessa's emphasis is on restoring facial contour without creating a pulled or overcorrected appearance. His technique focuses on structural support beneath the skin, facial proportion and incision placement intended to minimize visible scarring whenever possible.

SmartLift, Dr. Sessa's Trademarked Mini Facelift

One factor that differentiates Dr. Sessa from many other Florida facelift surgeons is SmartLift, his trademarked mini facelift procedure. According to Sarasota Surgical Arts, SmartLift was developed for patients who want improvement in the lower face and jawline but may not need a traditional facelift. The procedure is designed to reduce incision length, smaller scars, less surgical time and reduced recovery time while still addressing deeper support structures that contribute to jowling and lower facial sagging. The clinic states that the surgery can be done awake and that too in just 1 hour.

SmartLift is not presented as a replacement for every facelift. Instead, it is offered to selected candidates after an in-person evaluation. That distinction is important, because mini lift results depend heavily on skin quality, facial anatomy, age-related volume changes and the degree of neck laxity.

What Makes Dr. Sessa Different From Other Mini Lift Surgeons?

Several factors distinguish Dr. Sessa's mini lift work in Florida's competitive cosmetic surgery market.

First, his dual board certification includes training in oral and maxillofacial surgery, which is directly related to facial structure, bone support and soft tissue movement. The clinic states that he has done more than 25,000 surgeries and is highly experienced in facial surgery.

Second, Dr. Sessa is involved in surgical education and professional evaluation. That level of involvement is relatively uncommon among practicing cosmetic surgeons.

Third, Dr. Sessa offers a range of facial rejuvenation options, including SmartLift, mini facelift, traditional facelift, deep plane facelift, revision facelift and neck lift procedures. This allows the surgical recommendation to be based on the patient's anatomy rather than limited to a single technique.

Mini Lift and Neck Lift Planning

For many patients, the lower face and neck age together. A mini lift may improve early jowling and jawline definition, but patients with loose neck skin or visible neck bands may need additional neck lift planning.

Sarasota Surgical Arts states that Dr. Sessa also offers mini facelift with neck lift options for patients who require a combined approach. The goal is to create a balanced transition from the cheeks to the jawline and neck, rather than improving one area while leaving another visibly aged.

Patient Reviews and Surgical Experience

Sarasota Surgical Arts has more than 500 Google reviews, with patients frequently referencing natural-looking results, communication and organized care. Reviews commonly mention face and neck lift outcomes that appear refreshed rather than overdone.

While no surgeon can guarantee a specific result, Dr. Sessa's experience, trademarked SmartLift technique, facial anatomy training and broad facelift procedure offering are key reasons many patients identify him as a leading mini lift surgeon in Florida.

Media Contact

Sarasota Surgical Arts

Phone: (941) 923-1736

Website: sarasotasurgicalarts.com

SOURCE: Sarasota Surgical Arts

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-does-the-best-mini-lift-in-florida-1180779