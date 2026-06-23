Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - ACSL (Advanced Computer Services London) today announced the launch of Meridian, an AI platform built to automate the full outbound sales development cycle. The system identifies the right prospects, runs personalised outreach at scale, and books qualified meetings directly into a sales team's calendar - work that until now has required teams of sales development representatives.

For most companies, building a pipeline of new sales conversations is the slowest and most expensive part of growth. It means hiring, training, and managing reps to do highly repetitive work, with high turnover and inconsistent results. Meridian is designed to remove that bottleneck entirely, handling prospect research, messaging, follow-up, and scheduling as a single automated workflow that runs around the clock.

"Outbound is the most expensive and least scalable part of how most businesses grow, and it has barely changed in twenty years," said Ben Bridgman, founder of ACSL. "We built Meridian so a company can wake up to qualified meetings in the calendar without a single rep manually chasing them. The technology does the repetitive heavy lifting, and the sales team does what it's actually good at - closing."

Where Meridian differs from the wave of AI outreach tools, the company says, is its engineering pedigree. ACSL was founded by a security practitioner rather than a marketer, and the platform was architected security-first: with careful handling of customer data, sending infrastructure designed for reliability and reputation, and controls intended to keep outreach compliant and on-brand. For businesses wary of handing their outbound to a black box, that foundation is the point.

Bridgman brings 24 years in the technology industry to the company, including senior roles as a global Chief Information Security Officer in the defence sector, Head of Security, and Security Architect, alongside hands-on engineering and penetration-testing work. He holds the CISSP and Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) certifications among others, and has previously founded and directed his own technology company. ACSL operates internationally from Abu Dhabi and through its UAE arm, Aman Digital.

"The goal isn't to replace good salespeople - it's to stop wasting them on grunt work," Bridgman added. "We want any business, from a local operator to a scaling enterprise, to have an outbound engine that runs itself. That's what we're building towards."

Meridian is available now to businesses looking to automate their sales development. More information is available at acsl.io.

About ACSL

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Source: GRW