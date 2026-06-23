Swiss sodium-ion battery provider Phenogy has unveiled today a modular storage solutions for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications at the Smarter E trade show in Munich, Germany. "The launch of the Phenogy 1.1 follows the company's deployment of Europe's largest operational sodium-ion energy storage system-a 1 MWh installation operating in island mode near Bremen Airport in Germany," a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. The storage system is described by the manufacturer as a flexible, modular system allowing for scalable capacity configurations, making it suitable for a ...

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