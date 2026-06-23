New Guide Offers Institutional Investors a Practical Framework for Building Rigorous Climate Solutions Investment Strategies

Tideline and Prime Coalition today released An Allocator Guide to Climate Solutions Investing, an implementation-focused publication designed to help institutional allocators develop and execute climate solutions investment strategies with rigor, clarity, and consistency. The report was launched today at an event hosted by the Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA) during London Climate Action Week. Development of the report was supported by Builders Vision Philanthropy.

The Guide arrives at a pivotal moment for institutional investors. While climate change is increasingly recognized as a systemic financial risk and global climate finance has surpassed US$2 trillion annually (BloombergNEF), investment still needs to scale to roughly US$7.4 trillion per year through 2030 to meet global climate goals (Climate Policy Initiative). Yet many allocators still face challenges translating climate ambitions into practical investment processes. The publication provides a detailed roadmap for institutional investors seeking to deploy capital toward climate mitigation, adaptation, and resilience solutions while pursuing market-rate returns.

Developed through extensive market research and featuring detailed case studies from leading institutional investors including CalSTRS, IMAS Foundation, Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC), and The Nature Conservancy (TNC), the Guide synthesizes emerging best practices across strategy development, governance, diligence, measurement, and monitoring. It is intended primarily for institutional asset allocators investing in private markets, including pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and investment advisors.

"Climate solutions investing has evolved rapidly, but many institutional investors are still navigating a fragmented landscape of frameworks, standards, and implementation approaches," said Ben Thornley, Managing Partner at Tideline. "This Guide is intended to provide allocators with a practical, market-aligned roadmap for integrating climate solutions investing into institutional portfolios with rigor and integrity."

"Allocators increasingly recognize that climate solutions represent both a fiduciary imperative and a significant investment opportunity," said Keri Browder, Chief Growth Officer at Prime Coalition. "By bringing together practical guidance, institutional case studies, and emerging best practices, we hope this resource helps investors accelerate capital deployment thoughtfully toward the solutions needed for a resilient, low-carbon economy."

The publication also draws upon leading market resources and frameworks from organizations including the GIIN, Project Frame, GFANZ, ARIC, ILPA, BlueMark, and others.

An Allocator Guide to Climate Solutions Investing is now publicly available from Tideline and Prime Coalition.

About the Authors

Tideline

Since its founding in 2014, Tideline has worked with over 150 institutional asset allocators and managers to catalyze the development of the sustainable and impact investing market and deepen its integrity. As an advisor, Tideline has supported the creation of new products and platforms deploying over $250 billion in sustainable and impact capital globally. Tideline's thought leadership work has included defining the term "catalytic capital" in partnership with the MacArthur Foundation, establishing a framework to deepen GP climate investing practices, creating a playbook for impact value creation, and producing the first guide for allocators to navigate impact investing in the fixed income markets. Tideline's public-domain research and market-building work is advanced through the Tideline Center for Impact, an affiliated nonprofit initiative supported by leading philanthropic partners.

Prime Coalition

Prime Coalition empowers philanthropists to advance untapped climate solutions with speed and scale. Since its founding in 2014, Prime has built impact-prioritizing catalytic investment programs and mobilized more than $325.6MM in catalytic capital, with over 210 contributors participating in our catalytic capital opportunities. To amplify and complement our philanthropic investment strategy, Prime Coalition shares our expertise globally to further support the deployment of climate solutions at scale. Prime's tools and resources have served over 18,500 users worldwide.

For more information, please visit:

www.tideline.com

www.primecoalition.org

projectframe.how

About Builders Vision

Builders Vision is an investment and philanthropy platform that harnesses innovative capital to build a more resilient future. We grow and transform markets that generate financial returns and sustainable outcomes across three sectors: food agriculture, energy and oceans. Our success is only possible because of our collaboration with the entrepreneurs, innovators and investors who share our commitment to building the economy of tomorrow. Learn more about Builders Vision at www.buildersvision.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260623162813/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Ben Thornley

Managing Partner, Tideline

ben@tideline.com