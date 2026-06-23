Philip Morris International and WSJ Intelligence reveal a "Human Premium" in the AI era, warning of cognitive atrophy risks alongside rapid corporate automation

Philip Morris International (PMI) (NYSE: PM) and WSJ Intelligence, the in-house thought leadership consultancy for The Wall Street Journal's commercial sales organization, today revealed topline findings from a forthcoming study at Journal House during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. The study delivered a clear takeaway for global businesses: human cognition must be the absolute forefront of the modern corporate landscape. The findings show that uniquely human skills are vital, non-replicable, and increasingly valuable in an AI-embedded future, with creative empathy and critical thinking among the most distinctive workplace advantages.

Surveying over 2,500 business professionals across the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, South Africa and Brazil, the joint initiative is the largest-scale research program ever conducted by WSJ Intelligence. The full survey results will be released in September in a deep-dive report on the growing value of human cognition.

"At PMI, we believe that as AI becomes more embedded in businesses, leaders have a responsibility to ensure it strengthens not weakens the human capabilities that drive sound judgment, creativity, empathy, and responsible decision-making," said Moira Gilchrist, Chief Global Communications Officer. "This research reinforces our view that human cognition is a strategic resource, and one that companies must protect and develop as they shape the future of work."

As organizations scale up integration of AI, the study highlights a profound operational shift. Rather than focusing merely on job replacement, the research introduces the concept of the "Human Premium" the indispensable value of human intuition, ethical judgment, and critical thinking. The multi-tier insights track alignment and divides across entire organizational structures, mapping sentiments from entry-level associates up to the C-suite.

The report identified six key findings:

The Trust Deficit: While AI tool integration is scaling, a trust gap remains between heavy tool usage and actual reliance on unreviewed outputs. For example, 83% of respondents use AI for research and information synthesis weekly, but only 57% have a complete or high level of trust in its output.

While AI tool integration is scaling, a trust gap remains between heavy tool usage and actual reliance on unreviewed outputs. For example, 83% of respondents use AI for research and information synthesis weekly, but only 57% have a complete or high level of trust in its output. Human Intuition Wins : When AI and human insights conflict, 62% of global professionals state human intuition must remain the final authority for creative and strategic decisions.

: When AI and human insights conflict, state human intuition must remain the final authority for creative and strategic decisions. Cognitive Atrophy Risks: Critical thinking is ranked as the most vital asset in the modern workplace, but professionals feel it is also the attribute at the highest risk of being eroded by overreliance on AI.

Critical thinking is ranked as the most vital asset in the modern workplace, but professionals feel it is also the attribute at the highest risk of being eroded by overreliance on AI. Human Skills Rising in Importance : Over the next three years, the human skills projected to experience the highest growth in corporate importance are creative empathy and adaptability.

: Over the next three years, the human skills projected to experience the highest growth in corporate importance are creative empathy and adaptability. The Seniority Divide: C-Suite executives are twice as likely as entry-level staff to report advanced AI proficiency (33% vs. 15% expert/advanced proficiency, respectively) and to trust its outputs.

C-Suite executives are as entry-level staff to report advanced AI proficiency (33% vs. 15% expert/advanced proficiency, respectively) and to trust its outputs. The Efficiency Reinvestment: AI has the potential to act as a catalyst for quality. 7 in 10 professionals are taking the time freed up by automation and deliberately reinvesting it into high-value, strategic work.

To contextualize these findings for global enterprises, WSJ's custom content studio, The Trust, will be releasing a Custom Research Report later this year that delves deeply into the preservation of workforce cognition, mapping the mandates required to keep human cognition prioritized in future workplace ecosystems. PMI and The Trust are also partnering on a four-episode vodcast series where each episode is grounded in a core study insight, introducing prominent psychologists, neuroscientists and industry leaders to analyze what these technological shifts mean for human cognition under real-world business challenges.

To preview the study's findings and put your own cognition to the test, PMI and The Trust developed Reality Check, a cognitive test designed to assess how you process, evaluate and make decisions under pressure in an AI-driven world.

Earlier this year, as global leaders from the worlds of business, politics, and policy convened in Davos, PMI called for global dialogue following the release of its white paper, Human Cognition: The Next Frontier? which argues that cognition should be treated as a scarce and strategic resource as AI automates routine knowledge work.

Methodology

This study, conducted by WSJ Intelligence with sponsorship from PMI, presents the key findings of a survey of 2,500 business professionals across the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, South Africa, and Brazil.

Philip Morris International: A Global Smoke-Free Champion

Philip Morris International is a leading international consumer goods company, actively delivering a smoke-free future and evolving its portfolio for the long term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's current product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, nicotine pouch, and e-vapor products. Our smoke-free products are available for sale in over 105 markets, and as of December 31, 2025, PMI estimates they were used by over 43 million legal-age consumers around the world, many of whom have moved away from cigarettes or significantly reduced their consumption. The smoke-free business accounted for 43% of PMI's first-quarter 2026 total net revenues. Since 2008, PMI has invested over $16 billion to develop, scientifically substantiate and commercialize innovative smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise smoke, with the goal of completely ending the sale of cigarettes. This includes the building of world-class scientific assessment capabilities, notably in the areas of pre-clinical systems toxicology, clinical and behavioral research, as well as post-market studies. Following a robust science-based review, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the marketing of Swedish Match's General snus and ZYN nicotine pouches and versions of PMI's IQOS devices and consumables the first-ever such authorizations in their respective categories. Versions of IQOS devices and consumablesand General snus also obtained the first-ever Modified Risk Tobacco Product authorizations from the FDA. With a strong foundation and significant expertise in life sciences, PMI has a long-term ambition to expand into wellness areas. References to "PMI", "we", "our" and "us" mean Philip Morris International Inc., and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

About WSJ Intelligence

WSJ Intelligence conducts best-in-class bespoke research and analysis for commercial clients of The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, MarketWatch, Mansion Global and Investor's Business Daily. Using various qualitative and quantitative methodologies and rigorous analysis, WSJ Intelligence collaborates with clients to create compelling and clear executive-level narratives and uses our world-class brands as distribution channels.

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Contacts:

Philip Morris International

Corey Henry

T: +1 (202) 679 7296

E: corey.henry@pmi.com