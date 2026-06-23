Tenneco: Monroe Ride Solutions Broadens Monroe Intelligent Suspension Portfolio with New CVSA2 Variant

New steel-tube damper technology adds to established CVSA2 Performance and CVSAe solutions for global OEMs

NORTHVILLE, Mich., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monroe Ride Solutions has broadened its Monroe Intelligent Suspension portfolio in Europe with the introduction of a new CVSA2 variant featuring steel tube dampers equipped with dual electro-hydraulic valves. Initially launched with multiple Chinese automotive manufacturers, the new variant expands the company's semi-active suspension offering for OEMs seeking premium ride and handling performance across a broad range of vehicle applications.

The new steel-tube variant builds on the proven success of Monroe Intelligent Suspension CVSAe technology and adds to Monroe Ride Solutions' existing CVSA2 Performance offering, which combines the dual-valve design with lightweight aluminium dampers. Together, these technologies provide OEMs with a broader range of suspension solutions tailored to specific vehicle architectures, performance objectives and driving characteristics.

Developed and manufactured by Monroe Ride Solutions, a business unit of global mobility solutions supplier Tenneco, the new Monroe Intelligent Suspension CVSA2 variant enables OEMs to deliver highly refined and differentiated driving characteristics across a wide range of operating conditions. The technology is suitable for multiple vehicle types, including large battery-electric SUVs, offroad vehicles and luxury vehicles.

"Monroe Ride Solutions continues to expand its intelligent suspension portfolio to help OEMs deliver the premium comfort, control and differentiation that today's drivers expect," said John Kinnick, vice president and general manager, Monroe Ride Solutions. "This new CVSA2 variant combines advanced dual-valve technology with the flexibility to support a wide range of vehicle applications, enabling manufacturers to create more refined and confidence-inspiring driving experiences."

The new variant enhances comfort and handling by independently controlling the rebound and compression damping characteristics of each of a vehicle's four semi-active dampers in real time based on driver inputs and accelerometer and body displacement data. In addition, the system helps deliver a more controlled and confidence-inspiring driving feel, particularly during abrupt maneuvers.

The new Monroe Intelligent Suspension CVSA2 steel-tube dampers are manufactured at Monroe Ride Solutions facilities in Ermua, Spain, and Changzhou, China.

The Monroe Intelligent Suspension portfolio includes CVSAe, the new CVSA2 steel-tube variant, CVSA2 Performance with lightweight aluminum dampers, and Kinetic, which provides hydraulically linked roll and pitch control.

Click here to learn more about the full portfolio of Monroe Ride Solutions technologies, including Monroe Intelligent Suspension electronic suspensions and Monroe OE Solutions passive suspensions.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is a global leader in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through its DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, Powertrain and Champion Ignition business groups, Tenneco drives advancements in global mobility by providing technology solutions across multiple sectors. Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

CONTACT:

Simonetta Esposito

Global Communications

Tenneco

Sesposito@driv.com