DJ Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist (LSPU) Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jun-2026 / 12:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist DEALING DATE: 22-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 76.9385 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 59294119 CODE: LSPU ISIN: LU0496786XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0496786XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPU Sequence No.: 433053 EQS News ID: 2352080 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2026 06:05 ET (10:05 GMT)