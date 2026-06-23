BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 23

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

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The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 22 June 2026 were:

246.86c Capital only USD (cents)

186.13p Capital only Sterling (pence)

252.97c Including current year income USD (cents) XD

190.74p Including current year income Sterling (pence) XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.