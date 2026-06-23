Cooling Tower Market worth $4.48 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, 'Cooling Tower Market by Type (Evaporative, Dry, Hybrid), Design (Natural, Mechanical), Construction Material (Concrete, Steel, FRP, Wood), Flow Type, Technology, Application (Power Generation, HVACR, Food & Beverage) & Region - Global Forecast to 2031', The cooling tower market size is projected to grow from USD 3.43 billion in 2026 to USD 4.48 billion in 2031 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

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Cooling Tower Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2026 Market Size: USD 3.43 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 4.48 billion

CAGR (2026-2031): 5.5%

Cooling Tower Market Trends & Insights:

The cooling tower market is witnessing steady growth due to increasing industrialization, urbanization, and rising demand for efficient thermal management across power generation, manufacturing, HVAC, and data center sectors. Stringent energy-efficiency and environmental regulations are accelerating adoption, while advancements in hybrid cooling technologies, smart monitoring systems, and water-saving designs are enhancing performance. Growing investments in industrial infrastructure and sustainable cooling solutions continue to support market expansion.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

By flow type, the counterflow segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR (5.7%) during the forecast period.

By application, the HVACR segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Baltimore Aircoil Company, Inc, SPX Technologies and John Cockerill. are star players in the market, given their broad industry coverage and strong operational & financial strength.

Amcot Cooling Tower Corporation, Bellct, BOLDROCCHI T.E. S.r.l., and DONGAHE INDUSTRIAL COMPANY LTD have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs due to their well-developed marketing channels and extensive funding to build their product portfolios.

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150 - Tables

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250 - Pages

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The cooling tower market is growing significantly due to rising industrialization and urbanization, which are increasing demand for energy-efficient cooling solutions across sectors such as power generation, HVAC (heating, ventilation, air conditioning), and manufacturing. Stricter environmental regulations and the need for sustainable practices are driving industries to adopt advanced cooling technologies to reduce water and energy consumption. The rapid expansion of data centers, which require efficient thermal management systems to prevent overheating, is further propelling the market. Innovations in cooling tower designs and materials, aimed at improving performance and reducing maintenance costs, are also contributing to the market's expansion.

Moreover, the growing focus on renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, necessitates efficient cooling systems to improve overall operational efficiency. Rising global temperatures and climate change concerns are further driving demand for effective cooling solutions in residential and commercial buildings. Investments in infrastructure development and modernization projects, particularly in emerging economies, are also bolstering growth in the cooling tower market.

The dry cooling tower segment, by type, is expected to be the second-largest segment during the forecast period.

Dry cooling towers utilize air to cool and condense the process fluid, eliminating the need for water evaporation. This makes them highly suitable for arid and semi-arid regions, as well as for industries prioritizing water conservation and compliance with stringent environmental regulations. Additionally, dry cooling towers are less prone to issues such as water contamination, corrosion, and scaling, resulting in reduced maintenance requirements and operational costs. The growing focus on sustainability, energy efficiency, and advancements in cooling technology further bolsters the adoption of dry cooling towers across various industries, including power generation, petrochemical, and manufacturing sectors.

Natural draft is projected to be a significant segment, by design, during the forecast period.

Natural draft towers leverage the natural buoyancy of heated air to induce airflow, eliminating the need for mechanical fans and thereby reducing energy consumption and operational costs. Characterized by their tall, hyperbolic structures, natural draft cooling towers are highly effective in dissipating large quantities of heat, making them ideal for power plants and heavy industries. Their low maintenance requirements and long operational life further enhance their appeal.

Power generation is projected to be the largest segment, by application, during the forecast period.

The cooling towers market is experiencing its largest growth in the power generation sector; driven by the critical role these towers play in enhancing thermal efficiency and ensuring optimal power plant performance. As global energy demand surges, power plants, especially those fueled by fossil fuels and nuclear energy, rely heavily on efficient cooling systems to dissipate excess heat generated during electricity production. Cooling towers help maintain safe operational temperatures and improve overall plant efficiency. Additionally, the shift towards more sustainable, energy-efficient power generation practices, coupled with stringent environmental regulations on heat and water discharge, is driving the adoption of advanced cooling technologies.

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The Middle East & Africa is projected to be the second-fastest-growing cooling tower market during the forecast period.

The Middle East & Africa is experiencing growth in the cooling towers market due to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development. The region's hot, arid climate requires efficient cooling solutions for both industrial processes and residential/commercial buildings, driving demand for advanced cooling towers. Significant investments in power generation projects, including the expansion of both conventional and renewable energy plants, are also boosting the need for effective thermal management systems. The adoption of stricter environmental regulations and a growing focus on sustainable water and energy use are also encouraging the deployment of innovative cooling technologies. These factors, combined with economic growth and rising foreign investment in the industrial and construction sectors, are driving demand for cooling towers in the Middle East and Africa.

Key Players



To provide an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes profiles of leading players in the cooling tower market. These are Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc. (US), John Cockerill (Belgium), SPX Technologies (US), Ebara Corporation (Japan), Evapco, Inc. (US), SPIG (Italy), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Seagull Cooling Tower Co., Ltd (Malaysia), Enexio (Germany), and Paharpur Cooling Tower Limited (India).

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