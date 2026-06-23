Regenerative Medical Technology Group: RMTG Launches ISSCA AI Clinical Intelligence Platform, Extending Its Global Regenerative Medicine Network Into AI-Driven Clinical Infrastructure

New AI Platform Builds on a 30+ Country Physician Network and the ISSCA Mobile App to Create a Connected, Technology-Enabled Ecosystem for Regenerative and Longevity Medicine

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "RMTG") (OTC PINK:RMTG), a regenerative medicine company operating through its wholly owned subsidiary Global Stem Cells Group, today announced the launch of the ISSCA AI Clinical Intelligence Platform, a next-generation artificial intelligence system developed by its education and innovation division, the International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA). The platform is designed to assist physicians in interpreting clinical data, organizing treatment workflows, and managing increasing data complexity - while preserving full clinical oversight. The Company believes ISSCA AI represents a significant step in its strategy to convert an established global physician network into a connected, technology-enabled clinical ecosystem.

From Education Leader to AI-Enabled Clinical Infrastructure

A Strategic Step Toward a Connected Clinical Ecosystem

For more than 15 years, ISSCA has built physician relationships, clinical protocols, and credibility across regenerative medicine in over 30 countries. With the recent launch of the ISSCA Mobile App and now the ISSCA AI Clinical Intelligence Platform, RMTG is methodically building the digital infrastructure layer on top of that network - moving from education and training into recurring, technology-enabled clinical services.

The Company believes this progression - network, then platform, then applied AI - is designed to deepen physician engagement, increase the value delivered to each clinic in its network, and create additional, scalable avenues for long-term growth. Management views ISSCA AI as a foundational asset in that strategy.

Platform Highlights

The ISSCA AI platform is structured to provide support across multiple areas of the clinical workflow, including:

AI-Assisted Patient Intake: Streamlining patient intake and data organization to reduce administrative burden.

Massive AI Database: Millions of records from over 30 years of patient history.

Clinical Protocol Support: Providing protocol support tools aligned with regenerative and longevity medicine practice.

Predictive Modeling: Supporting predictive modeling and interpretation of complex biological data.

Patient Follow-Up and Engagement: Enabling structured patient follow-up and engagement systems.

Workflow and Operations: Helping structure workflow and operations within medical practices.

The Company believes platforms of this nature may contribute to improved clinical organization and support physicians in delivering personalized approaches to care, while clinicians maintain full clinical oversight and autonomy.

Built for a Growing Base of Providers

ISSCA AI is being introduced with the intention of supporting a broad and expanding base of providers, including:

Regenerative medicine clinics

Longevity and anti-aging centers

Integrative and functional medicine practices

Providers working with advanced biologics and cellular therapies

Because these providers already operate within ISSCA's global training network, the Company believes it has a built-in, hard-to-replicate channel through which to introduce and scale the platform - an advantage management considers a key differentiator.

Riding a Powerful Industry Tailwind

The launch of ISSCA AI comes as artificial intelligence becomes increasingly present in healthcare environments worldwide. Current industry trends suggest that:

A growing number of physicians are incorporating AI-supported tools into their practices

Technology is increasingly used to assist with data interpretation and administrative processes

Clinical systems are evolving to include predictive modeling and workflow automation

As data-intensive fields, regenerative and longevity medicine are particularly well positioned to benefit from structured technological support - demand the Company believes ISSCA AI is purpose-built to capture.

Executive Commentary

"We believe the future of medicine will increasingly combine biological science with computational tools, and ISSCA AI is a major step in that direction for our Company," said David Christensen, CEO and President of RMTG. "Our intention is to provide physicians with systems that support their clinical decision-making while preserving their expertise and autonomy. Building on our global physician network, millions of records from over 30 years of patient history, and the recently launched ISSCA Mobile App, we believe ISSCA AI strengthens our position at the intersection of regenerative medicine and health technology, and we are excited about what it means for the future of RMTG and its shareholders."

Positioning and Differentiation

ISSCA AI has been developed with a focused emphasis on regenerative and longevity medicine - a specialization the Company believes is supported by:

A specialized focus on advanced biologics and regenerative protocols

Integration of clinical, operational, and patient engagement components in one platform

Alignment with real-world clinical workflows

Access to a global network of physicians trained through ISSCA

Rather than competing as a generalist healthcare AI tool, RMTG is concentrating where it already holds credibility, relationships, and distribution. Management believes this focus is a meaningful and defensible differentiator.

A Roadmap Toward an Interconnected Ecosystem

The launch of ISSCA AI represents an initial phase in a broader strategic direction. The Company expects to continue pursuing developments that may include:

Expanded predictive modeling capabilities

Integration with biologics and cellular therapy platforms, including the Company's CELLGENIC operation

Development of interconnected clinical ecosystems

Ongoing system refinement based on clinical feedback and real-world data

The Company believes that integrating ISSCA AI with its ISSCA education division, the ISSCA Mobile App, and its CELLGENIC biologics operation can create a more connected ecosystem - one that management believes few competitors in the regenerative medicine space are positioned to build.

Outlook

RMTG intends to build on this momentum by continuing to expand its global clinic network, grow its recurring Affiliate membership base, and advance its digital ecosystem - including the ISSCA Mobile App and ISSCA AI. Management believes that combining clinical services, education, biologics, and digital and AI infrastructure into a single integrated model positions the Company to continue building long-term value for shareholders. The Company encourages investors and interested parties to review its filings at www.sec.gov.

About Global Stem Cells Group

Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG) is an international consortium of regenerative medicine entities encompassing clinics, laboratories, academic institutions, and product distributors. Headquartered in the United States, GSCG operates in more than 30 countries, offering a full-spectrum approach to the advancement of cellular medicine. The organization is dedicated to democratizing access to cutting-edge regenerative therapies by integrating scientific research, physician training, and high-quality product development. Its multifaceted infrastructure allows GSCG to support every stage of regenerative practice - from laboratory innovation to bedside application. More information: www.stemcellsgroup.com or call +1 305 560 5331.

About Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc.

Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc. ($RMTG) is a regenerative medicine company offering diverse products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Global Stem Cells Group. The Company operates a global network of clinics carrying its banner across more than 30 countries, distributes stem cells and other regenerative cell lines and equipment internationally, and specializes in the education and training of physicians in regenerative medicine through its ISSCA division.

Cautionary Disclosure About Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this publication does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy securities of Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc. (the "Company"). This publication contains forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and may involve subjective judgment and analysis, including statements regarding the development, adoption, capabilities, and future integration of the ISSCA AI Clinical Intelligence Platform, the ISSCA Mobile App, and the Company's CELLGENIC and broader digital initiatives, as well as future revenues, physician network growth, and market expansion. As such, there are no assurances whatsoever that the Company will meet its expectations with respect to platform adoption, future revenues, network expansion, or the successful development or integration of these technologies. The information provided herein is believed to be accurate and reliable; however, the Company makes no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to its accuracy or completeness. The Company has no obligation to provide the recipient with additional updated information. No information in this publication should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

Some information in this document constitutes forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements. The words "plan," "forecast," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "should," "believe," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve, and are subject to, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements to differ from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. The risks, uncertainties and other factors are more fully discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc. are expressly qualified in their entirety by the above-mentioned cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements.

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Contact:

Investor Relations

Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc.

investor.relations@regenmedtechgroup.com | (800) 956-3935

SOURCE: Regenerative Medical Technology Group

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