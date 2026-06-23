Kaas Wilson Architects Expands its Arizona Presence with Larger Phoenix Office

Growing Phoenix Team Reflects Firm's Continued Investment in the Western U.S.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / Kaas Wilson Architects, a national multi-family architecture and interior design firm headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, is proud to announce the relocation of its Phoenix office to a larger space at The Stockyards, 5013 E. Washington St., Suite 170, Phoenix, AZ 85034, to accommodate its continued growth in the western U.S.

The Kaas Wilson Architects Arizona design team has grown significantly since the office was established just two years ago, with design professionals from several studios collaborating on various regional projects throughout Arizona and the surrounding western states. The move to a larger location reflects the firm's commitment to long-term investment in the western and mountain regions and its established and growing national client base.

"We're incredibly proud of what we've accomplished in Arizona and the mountain region," said Petro Megits, CEO/Partner at Kaas Wilson Architects. "This move to a larger office is a direct reflection of the momentum we've seen in the Phoenix and greater Arizona markets and across the West. We are well-positioned to continue delivering thoughtful, efficient, and relationship-driven design solutions to our clients."

Founded on a developer-minded, contractor-friendly and technology-forward approach to architecture, Kaas Wilson Architects has continued to expand nationally in recent years, establishing offices in Charlotte, NC and Phoenix, AZ to better serve regional markets across the eastern and western United States. The Phoenix office remains focused on multifamily housing, including affordable, market rate, active adult, and the senior living suite-with growing opportunities in mixed-use and full-scale renovation projects.

"Our Arizona team exemplifies the Kaas Wilson way-strong relationships, innovative design, and a commitment to the communities we serve," added Collin Kaas, co-founder and Managing Partner Midwest at Kaas Wilson Architects. "This new office space is a signal of our confidence in the Phoenix market and our dedication to growing our national impact from a strong regional foundation."

Link Wilson, co-founder and Managing Partner Southeast stated, "As we've grown, our clients have come to recognize that our processes, efficiencies and proforma-focused design methodology put their interests first when speed to market is key to a project's overall success."

About Kaas Wilson Architects

Kaas Wilson Architects is a full-service architecture and interior design firm specializing in multi-family housing, including affordable, market rate, active adult, senior living and mixed-use developments. Founded in 2007 by architects Collin Kaas and Link Wilson, the firm is built on strong relationships, technology-forward and contractor-friendly project delivery and innovative design solutions. With over 100 employees and offices in Minneapolis, MN, Charlotte, NC, and Phoenix, AZ, Kaas Wilson Architects is licensed in 37 states and actively designing 208 communities in more than 16 states across the U.S.

View opportunities to join our growing team: Kaas Wilson Architects Career Page

Kaas Wilson Architects Contact: Kelle Lang Staats, VP of Marketing and Business Development, kelles@kaaswilson.com

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SOURCE: Kaas Wilson Architects

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/kaas-wilson-architects-expands-its-arizona-presence-with-larger-phoenix-office-1179269