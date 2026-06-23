Builder Prime Launches Bolt Insights, AI-Powered Business Intelligence Built for Home Improvement Contractors

AI-powered reporting that surfaces the questions contractors didn't know to ask, along with the answers hiding in the sales, marketing, and production data they could never combine before.

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / Builder Prime today announced the general availability of Bolt Insights, an AI-powered reporting tool designed specifically for home improvement contractors. Bolt Insights gives contractors a view into their business that no reporting tool has offered before, combining data across sales, marketing, and production to expose the trends and patterns beneath the top-line numbers.

Until now, getting that kind of visibility meant exporting whatever data was available, attempting to merge it manually, and often investing in expensive, generic business intelligence tools or hiring dedicated staff and outside consultants, all without guaranteed answers. Bolt Insights makes that process instant, with AI built specifically for how home improvement companies operate.

Builder Prime has long led the industry in sales and marketing funnel reporting, giving contractors automatically accurate appointment set rates, lead issued rates, demo rates, close rates, net sales per lead issued, marketing costs, and much more. Where that funnel reporting answered the questions contractors knew to ask, Bolt Insights surfaces the ones they didn't. Contractors can now combine any of their operational metrics across the entire business in ways that were not previously possible, exposing relationships across the funnel that no single report could show.

Every user can build their own dashboards that pull metrics from multiple contexts into a single view, with KPIs, data tables, and custom visualizations with no technical expertise required. Contractors describe what they want and Bolt Insights, trained on the data and workflows specific to home improvement companies, returns a report in seconds. From there, users can keep refining: adding columns, formulas, breakouts, and visualizations until the report reflects exactly what they need. Finished reports can be added to a dashboard, shared across the company, or scheduled to arrive by email each morning. Threshold-based alerts notify users instantly when specific conditions appear in their data.

For contractors who know what they want to see but struggle to describe it, Bolt Insights accepts uploaded sketches or rough charts and automatically builds them into a report. The AI capabilities reach beyond report generation. Contractors can ask open-ended questions, such as which crews are delivering the most profitable jobs, how to improve close rates, or which lead sources are underperforming relative to their cost, and receive specific answers drawn from their own data. Existing dashboards can be queried directly to reveal insights a standard report would miss.

"This isn't an upgrade to reporting. It's a completely new way to see the business," said Jonathan Weinberg, Founder and CEO of Builder Prime. "It surfaces the combinations, trends, and patterns that were invisible before. Contractors have been promised a lot of AI. This is AI that actually does the work. I haven't been this excited for a product launch at any time in the history of Builder Prime."

Bolt Insights is available now to Builder Prime customers. Home improvement contractors can learn more at https://www.builderprime.com/bolt-insights

About Builder Prime

Builder Prime is the One Contractor Platform built for growth-minded home improvement companies. Combining CRM, text messaging, call center, estimating, production management, marketing automation, payments, and reporting into a unified system, Builder Prime replaces software clutter and handles core day-to-day operations in one place. For contractors ready to grow, Builder Prime provides the foundation for streamlined operations, increased profitability, and sustainable growth.

Learn more at builderprime.com.

Contact:

Ben Nettesheim

ben.nettesheim@builderprime.com

SOURCE: Builder Prime

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/builder-prime-launches-bolt-insights-ai-powered-business-intellig-1179664