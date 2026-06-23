Teragonia Expands AI Functionality for Healthcare

AstradisTM AI Operating System Enhancements Enable PE-backed Health Companies to Maximize Business Performance

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / Teragonia, a leading AI provider for private equity, today announced expanded capabilities for its flagship Astradis AI operating system designed to meet the unique demands of the Healthcare industry. The enhanced functionality will allow PE-backed healthcare companies a deeper range of business optimization features spanning agentic revenue cycle management; demand and capacity forecasting; scheduling optimization; and margin forecasting automation.

The technology is designed to help healthcare companies increase their financial performance and drive operational efficiencies.

The new capabilities unify EMR, practice-management, claims, payroll, and financial data into one living model of the business with a single set of definitions every team can trust:

Revenue Cycle Management (RCM). Astradis identifies and acts on claims at risk of denial before they reach the payer; handles prior authorization and appeals automatically; and delivers daily revenue-at-risk alerts directly to the operators who can act on them.

Operations. Astradis forecasts patient volume across sites and modalities and automatically adjusts scheduling and staffing to match, turning capacity planning from a lagging report into a forward-looking decision.

Finance. Astradis connects revenue to margin, automates close, and flags variances as they emerge. Talk2Astra lets business users ask questions in plain English and get an answer they can trust and act on immediately.

These capabilities answer a persistent problem in PE-backed healthcare: growth outruns the infrastructure beneath it and M&A compounds the issue as new EMRs, practice management systems and ERPs are introduced into the company ecosystems. Executives cannot get a clear view of cash, denials, or provider productivity across sites, and the value-creation thesis stalls with them. Astradis reads demand, staffing, and cash off one unified foundation, giving sponsors and operators the visibility they need to execute their value creation plan.

"Healthcare is where the cost of fragmented data shows up fastest, in denied claims, stalled cash, and a value creation plan that slips quarter by quarter," said Thomas Thayyil Thomas, CEO of Teragonia. "Astradis for Healthcare gives sponsors and their operators a unified data foundation with rich business context within weeks and deploys function specific agentic applications to accelerate the underwritten value creation plan."

These new capabilities build upon targeted leadership additions that deepen Teragonia's healthcare bench. Matthew Mettry joins as Director in Value Orchestration Engineering with more than two decades of RCM and healthcare operations leadership experience, including as Vice President of Revenue Cycle at Alpine Physician Partners, and earlier roles at Envision and AMSURG.

William Byers, an ex-healthcare PE investor at Revelar Capital and Riata Capital group, joins as Executive Vice President, bringing over a decade of experience investing in and operating PE backed healthcare companies across the physician practice management, radiology, home health, physical therapy, durable medical equipment and infusion verticals.

These new appointments give Teragonia a leadership team that has sat in the exact seats its clients occupy.

"I have spent my career working the levers inside PE-backed physician organizations, and the gap between what sponsors underwrite compared to what actually shows up in the data has always been the hard part," said Matthew Mettry, Director of Value Orchestration Engineering at Teragonia.

He added: "Astradis closes that gap by building the foundation first. When the data is clean and connected, agentic automation is not a science project; it is the next logical step, and it moves EBITDA in a way operators can actually see."

Astradis is in active use today across several healthcare provider sub-sectors, including multi-site physician practice management and specialty care. To learn more, visit teragonia.com/solutions-healthcare.

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About Teragonia

Teragonia is the value orchestration partner for private equity, from acquisition to exit. Powered by Astradis, the AI operating system, Teragonia establishes a context-aware data foundation and deploys agentic applications and workflows tuned to each portfolio company's business environment to drive measurable value. The company is privately held and based in Chicago with offices in New York, Toronto, Dallas, London, São Paulo, Bengaluru, and Kochi. For more information visit teragonia.com.

Media Contact

Sofia Chevez

FINN Partners for Teragonia

teragonia@finnpartners.com

646-912-5354

SOURCE: Teragonia

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/teragonia-expands-ai-functionality-for-healthcare-1180792