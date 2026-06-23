Putting an End to Product Search Frustration: Consumers Turn to AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to fundamentally transform online shopping. Germans are increasingly convinced that the growing adoption of AI is leading to better shopping experiences. This is the key finding of a representative study conducted by Algolia among 1,000 German consumers in June 2026. According to the survey, consumers increasingly view AI as the key to more relevant, convenient, and personalized shopping experiences.

"Today's consumers expect digital shopping experiences to anticipate their needs and deliver relevant, personalized results," said Christina Schönfeld, Director DACH CEMEA at Algolia. "Modern AI-powered search and retrieval technology provides the foundation for this. It helps retailers better interpret search queries, make products easier to discover, and deliver individualized shopping experiences in real time. As a result, AI is becoming a critical building block for the next generation of e-commerce."

In fact, 41.6% of respondents believe that the growing adoption of AI will lead to better shopping experiences. This sentiment is particularly strong among younger consumers: 60.71% of respondents under age 25 agree with this statement, while 55.48% of those aged 25-35 share the same view. Regional differences also emerged, with 49.11% of consumers in Munichexpressing agreement-an above-average level compared with other major German cities.

From Hype to Everyday Utility

The findings suggest that AI is increasingly viewed as a practical tool in retail-especially when it solves specific problems or simplifies decision-making. Accordingly, 39.1% of respondents identified discovering new products that match their interests as a key benefit of AI-powered search. Another 35.6% see value in AI-powered customer service chatbots, while nearly one-third (31.9%) would like a digital shopping assistant to help them select products. Additionally, 29.6% consider personalized offers and discounts to be a valuable use of AI.

The More Tangible the Benefit, the Greater the Acceptance

When asked how online shopping experiences could be improved, consumers ranked enhanced product search capabilities as their top priority. More than 4 in 10 respondents (42.4%) want highly accurate search results regardless of how they phrase their query. For retailers, search is increasingly becoming a critical touchpoint throughout the customer journey.

Search Is Becoming the Defining Experience Factor

The results show that consumers today no longer simply want access to more products-they want to find the right products and services faster. As a result, the quality of product search is becoming increasingly central to the customer experience. While traditional search functions often rely on exact keyword matches, today's consumers expect a search assistant that understands intent, recognizes context, and delivers relevant results-even when queries are incomplete, imprecise, or conversational in nature. Ultimately, consumers want a better overall shopping experience.

This is precisely where modern AI search and retrieval technologies excel. They help retailers unlock product catalogs more intelligently, better interpret search intent, and account for individual preferences in real time.

Price Comparison and Availability Alerts Receive Strong Support

Consumer acceptance of AI is particularly evident when it comes to practical shopping tasks. For example, 71.8% of respondents said they would use an AI agent that finds the best price across multiple retailers. Meanwhile, 65.8% would welcome automatic notifications when a desired item becomes available again. These findings demonstrate that consumers are most receptive to AI when it provides a clear and tangible benefit.

At the same time, German consumers remain discerning. Support is notably lower for AI-driven functions such as automatically reordering household products or generating shopping wish lists.

Trust Remains a Critical Factor

Trust continues to play an important role in digital commerce. When it comes to personal decisions-such as choosing gifts-many consumers still prefer recommendations from friends, family members, or people they know personally.

"When it comes to emotionally driven purchasing decisions, it's clear we continue to trust recommendations from people we know the most," said Schönfeld. "At the same time, our survey results reveal a remarkable openness toward AI-powered shopping experiences. And the more often consumers have positive experiences with intelligent search and recommendation systems, the stronger their trust in these technologies is likely to become."

AI Is More Than a Technical Gimmick

The results make one thing clear: consumers expect AI to provide meaningful assistance in finding, comparing, and discovering products and prices. For retailers, this represents an opportunity to align search and shopping experiences more closely with their customers' actual needs.

Algolia will present the full survey results at the K5 Future Retail Conference, taking place June 23-24, 2026, in Berlin. For more information about the study, visit Algolia at Booth #44 at K5 or visit the company's website.

About Algolia

Algolia is the leading AI Search and Retrieval platform, powering 1.75 trillion searches a year for more than 18,000 businesses. With a unified keyword and vector search and retrieval engine, Algolia delivers the world's fastest and most scalable search and discovery technology. Companies rely on Algolia to build agentic, generative, and search experiences through tools like Agent Studio. With over a decade of innovation, Algolia is redefining retrieval-powered applications and the future of AI discovery.

For more information, visit www.algolia.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260622963002/en/

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