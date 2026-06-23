MiTAC Computing Technology Corp.: Empowering Agentic AI and Sustainable HPC: MiTAC Computing Showcases Agentic AI Infrastructure at ISC 2026

HAMBURG, Germany, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ISC 2026 - MiTAC Computing Technology Corp., a global leader in high-performance, energy-efficient server solutions and a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings Corporation (TWSE:3706), is highlighting its latest Agentic AI-ready infrastructure, and liquid cooling innovations at ISC 2026 (Booth X05). The company is collaborating with industry leaders AMD and Intel to demonstrate scalable solutions at both server and rack scale designed to support the growing demand for sustainable data centers.

Advanced Liquid Cooling Architecture for Sustainable HPC

As modern data centers face stringent energy constraints, liquid cooling has transitioned from an option to a necessity for next-generation HPC and large-scale AI clusters. To address this demand, MiTAC is showcasing its advanced green computing solutions designed to significantly optimize PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness).

MiTAC G4826Z5 : A 4U dual-socket liquid-cooled server purpose-built for massive AI infrastructure. Housing 8 AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs and powered by the latest AMD EPYC 9755 and 9575F processors, it delivers extreme compute density while managing thermal challenges efficiently. The platform supports up to 6TB DDR5-6400 memory, 12 PCIe Gen5 slots, and 8 NVMe U.2 drives, making it an ideal building block for next-generation scientific computing.

A 4U dual-socket liquid-cooled server purpose-built for massive AI infrastructure. Housing 8 GPUs and powered by the latest processors, it delivers extreme compute density while managing thermal challenges efficiently. The platform supports up to 6TB DDR5-6400 memory, 12 PCIe Gen5 slots, and 8 NVMe U.2 drives, making it an ideal building block for next-generation scientific computing. MiTAC C2811Z5:An OCP-aligned, multi-node server designed specifically for high-density compute environments. Powered by AMD EPYC 9555 processors, it supports 12 DDR5-6400 memory slots (up to 3TB per node) and NVMe E1.S storage, delivering stable, energy-efficient performance for demanding HPC workloads such as scientific simulations and weather modeling.

Next-Generation Infrastructure Built for Agentic AI Workloads

To satisfy the requirements of modern research institutes and enterprise workloads that demand sophisticated autonomous decision-making capabilities, MiTAC introduces hybrid architecture platforms tailored for the Agentic AI era.

MiTAC G4520G6: A highly flexible, 4U dual-socket server platform engineered specifically to power Agentic AI frameworks alongside traditional HPC workloads. Powered by the latest Intel Xeon 6 processors, it delivers a massive leap in performance-per-watt for high-density environments. Built for extreme acceleration, the G4520G6 can be equipped with NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell or NVIDIA H200 GPUs, offering powerful, customizable acceleration for advanced AI training, multi-agent inference, and complex data modeling.

High-Density Optimized Storage Platforms for Cloud Applications

The explosive growth of AI training datasets and real-time cloud services demands unparalleled data throughput. MiTAC's latest enterprise platforms leverage the latest form factors to eliminate I/O bottlenecks and maximize resource efficiency.

MiTAC M2810Z5 : Optimized for cloud computing and high-performance I/O intensive workloads, this enterprise server enables high bandwidth and ultra-fast data access for large databases and transactional applications. Incorporating OCP NIC 3.0 and E1.S NVMe storage into a multi-node hyperscale design, it yields outstanding compute density and flexible networking upgrades.

Optimized for cloud computing and high-performance I/O intensive workloads, this enterprise server enables high bandwidth and ultra-fast data access for large databases and transactional applications. Incorporating OCP NIC 3.0 and E1.S NVMe storage into a multi-node hyperscale design, it yields outstanding compute density and flexible networking upgrades. MiTAC GS73-B8056: Optimized for mainstream cloud applications, this 1U1S platform supports a single AMD EPYC 9004/9005 processor and up to 6TB DDR5-5200 memory across 24 slots. It features 16 NVMe E3.S drive bays, dual PCIe Gen 5 x16 slots, an OCP 3.0 mezzanine, dual 10GbE ports, and 1+1 2,000W 80+ Titanium redundant power supplies.

About MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation MiTAC Computing Technology Corp., a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings, delivers comprehensive, energy-efficient server solutions backed by industry expertise dating back to the 1990s. Specializing in AI, HPC, cloud, and edge computing, MiTAC Computing employs rigorous methodologies to ensure uncompromising quality-across barebones, systems, racks, and cluster levels-fully achieving performance and integration. This commitment to quality at every level set MiTAC Computing apart in the industry. With a worldwide presence and end-to-end capabilities-from R&D and manufacturing to global support-MiTAC Computing provides agile, customized platforms for hyperscale data centers, HPC, and AI applications, ensuring optimal performance and scalability to meet unique business needs. By leveraging the latest advancements in AI and liquid cooling and unifying the MiTAC brand with Intel DSG and TYAN server products, MiTAC Computing stands out for its innovative, efficient, and reliable server technology as well as its hardware and software integrated solutions-empowering businesses to meet future challenges.

Visit www.mitaccomputing.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2997733/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/empowering-agentic-ai-and-sustainable-hpc-mitac-computing-showcases-agentic-ai-infrastructure-at-isc-2026-302807553.html