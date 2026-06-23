Denodo Technologies Inc. ("Denodo"): Denodo Recognized as "One to Watch" in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

Denodo fuels agentic AI success in data integration through collaboration with Snowflake AI Data Cloud

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denodo , the AI data layer, powering trustworthy agents and applications, and a Premier Snowflake partner, announced at Cannes Lions 2026 that it has been recognized by Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company, as a Data Integration and Data Modeling "One to Watch" in The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2026 report for enabling agentic AI solutions for marketing leaders.

Now in its fifth year, Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack report reflects a major shift in how marketing organizations operate - from fragmented tools toward AI-driven, agentic systems built on governed data foundations. This edition draws on insights from more than 11,500 Snowflake customers and ecosystem partners across 13 categories, highlighting how organizations are bringing industry-leading applications directly to their data to drive faster execution and proven business outcomes across the marketing lifecycle, while addressing the growing demands of data gravity, privacy, and trust.

This recognition highlights Denodo's growing impact within the Snowflake ecosystem and its role in helping marketing organizations unify and govern distributed data to support AI-driven insights and autonomous agentic workflows. Vendors recognized as "Ones to Watch" were selected for their innovation, market momentum, and ability to deliver differentiated capabilities that extend the value of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

"As organizations turn to agentic AI to maximize marketing ROI and drive innovation, having real-time, governed access to the entire data estate is critical," said Suresh Chandrasekaran, executive vice president, Denodo. "We are honored to be recognized by Snowflake for our innovation that seamlessly extends the value of the AI Data Cloud across the broader enterprise landscape and enables agentic insights and workflows for customers."

Through Denodo's governed, active data and context layer, marketers gain live, unified access to data across on-premises, multi-cloud, and SaaS sources with zero-copy across distributed data sources. Together, Denodo and Snowflake enable marketing leaders to leverage trusted data to power real-time customer 360 views, execute autonomous actions to optimize campaigns, integrate multi-modal data across platforms to provide real-time intent information, and deliver hyper-personalized customer engagement across channels.

"Recognizing Denodo for its continued innovation and integration within the Snowflake ecosystem is important for marketers who want to leverage AI, privacy, and data gravity effectively," said Denise Persson, chief marketing officer at Snowflake. "By combining Denodo's logically centralized data foundation that empowers marketers with Snowflake's AI Data Cloud, our joint enterprise customers can unify data across complex environments and deliver the trusted, real-time insights and governance needed to support agentic AI use cases and accelerate business outcomes."

Learn more about The Modern Marketing Data Stack, here .

About Denodo

Denodo is the AI data layer, powering trustworthy agents and applications. The award-winning Denodo Platform enables that layer, transforming enterprise data into reliable insights for analytics and self-service. Organizations worldwide use Denodo alongside their data lakehouses to deliver AI-ready, business-ready data in a fraction of the time, achieving up to 4x faster time-to-insight, 345% ROI, and 10x better performance. For more information, visit denodo.com.

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