Hedin Mobility Group AB (publ): Hedin Mobility Group divests its shares in Hedin Caetano to Salvador Caetano Group

Hedin Mobility Group AB (publ) and Salvador Caetano Group have entered into an agreement under which Hedin Mobility Group divests its entire shareholding in the jointly owned company Hedin Caetano AB to Salvador Caetano Group. In connection with the transaction, RN Automotive AB will also acquire the Renault and Dacia retail operations at three Hedin Automotive dealerships. Transfer of business is expected to take place on 30 June 2026.

Since 2022, Hedin Mobility Group and Salvador Caetano Group have, through the jointly owned company Hedin Caetano AB, been responsible for the import and distribution of Renault, Dacia and Alpine in Sweden, Denmark and Norway via the subsidiary RN Nordic AB. In 2025, the sister company RN Automotive AB was established, which is a retailer of Renault and Dacia at selected dealerships in the Swedish market.

Through the agreement now entered into, ownership of Hedin Caetano and all its operations in RN Nordic and RN Automotive is consolidated with Salvador Caetano Group. In connection with the transaction, RN Automotive AB will also acquire the Renault and Dacia retail operations at three Hedin Automotive dealerships: Eskilstuna, and Tagene and Åbro in Gothenburg.

Following the transaction, Hedin Mobility Group remains a significant retailer of Renault and Dacia in Sweden through its dealer group Hedin Automotive.

"After four successful years together with Salvador Caetano, it is a natural next step for the operations in RN Nordic and RN Automotive to be taken forward under single ownership, which is also in line with our ongoing work to streamline the group's operations. Renault and Dacia remain important brands for us, and we look forward to continuing that journey as a retailer," says Anders Hedin, CEO of Hedin Mobility Group.

"The partnership with Hedin Mobility Group has provided a solid foundation, and we now look forward to developing Renault, Dacia and Alpine further for the benefit of customers and dealers in Sweden, Denmark and Norway", says Sérgio Ribeiro, Executive Board Member & CEO of Global Automotive Distribution of Salvador Caetano Auto Group

As a result of the transactions, repayment to bondholders will be made in accordance with the terms and conditions of Hedin Mobility Group AB's outstanding bond loan. Further information will be disclosed in connection with completion of the transactions.

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About Salvador Caetano Group

Salvador Caetano Group is an international automotive and mobility group headquartered in Portugal, with more than 75 years of experience. The Group operates across 49 countries and 3 continents, combining import and distribution, retail and industrial activities. With a strong track record in developing automotive brands in diverse markets, Salvador Caetano is a trusted partner for several global OEMs and is focused on delivering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions.

For more information, visit www.salvadorcaetano.pt

About Hedin Mobility Group

Hedin Mobility Group is one of Europe's largest mobility providers, with approximately 11,000 employees and operations in 13 countries. In 2025, net sales amounted to approximately SEK 90 billion and the Group sold approximately 260,000 vehicles.

Our operations consist of three main business areas:

Distribution , where we act as an importer and/or distributor for 12 automotive brands across European markets, distributing vehicles both to our own and external dealers. Our distribution activities also include wholesale and distribution of spare parts, accessories, tyres and rims, as well as logistics solutions.

, where we act as an importer and/or distributor for 12 automotive brands across European markets, distributing vehicles both to our own and external dealers. Our distribution activities also include wholesale and distribution of spare parts, accessories, tyres and rims, as well as logistics solutions. Retail , where we represent more than 50 brands in 12 countries, providing an end-to-end offering in new and used vehicles as well as aftermarket services. Sales take place both online and via our dealer network comprising more than 310 dealerships with a total of over 800 sales points under the names Hedin Automotive and Carstore.

, where we represent more than 50 brands in 12 countries, providing an end-to-end offering in new and used vehicles as well as aftermarket services. Sales take place both online and via our dealer network comprising more than 310 dealerships with a total of over 800 sales points under the names Hedin Automotive and Carstore. Mobility Solutions, where we address new user needs and sales models in the automotive industry by developing and providing modern, flexible offerings such as subscription, leasing, car rental and charging solutions.

Hedin Mobility Group is part of the Hedin Group together with the Hedin Construction group and I.A. Hedin Fastighet AB.

For more information, visit www.hedinmobilitygroup.com

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Press contacts

For Hedin Mobility Group

Magnus Matsson

Global Communications Director, Hedin Mobility Group

+46 31 790 00 82

press@hedinmobilitygroup.com

For Salvador Caetano Group

Paulo Passarinho

paulo.passarinho@salvadorcaetano.pt