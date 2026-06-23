Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Statement re Closed Period

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 23

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc

Closed Period Notification

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc (the Company) announces that with effect from 28 June 2026, it will enter into a closed period which will remain in place until the Company releases its financial results for the year ending 30 June 2026. The mandatory closed period is expected to end on or around 29 July 2026.

However, the Company is satisfied that any information which the Directors or the Company may have during the closed period will be notified to a Regulatory Information Service.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

23 June 2026