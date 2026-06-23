Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - Kingsview Minerals Ltd. (CSE: KVM) (FSE: 0L41) (the "Company" or "Kingsview") is pleased to report preliminary results from its 2026 prospecting and geological mapping program at the Vernon Property, located in southern New Brunswick. The program resulted in the discovery of a previously undocumented native copper occurrence and identified multiple zones of hydrothermal quartz veining and alteration, further supporting the Company's district-scale Appalachian hydrothermal copper-gold exploration model for the property.

The results of Kingsview's 19-day field program underscore the importance of systematic boots-on-the-ground exploration. Although the Vernon Property has a history of exploration, the discovery of a new native copper occurrence demonstrates that significant mineralization remains to be identified. The Company views this discovery as both a validation of historical exploration efforts and an indication that additional copper-bearing structures may exist within the broader property package.

Figure 1: Regional geology of the Vernon Property, New Brunswick. Property boundaries are shown in black over interpreted bedrock geology. The property encompasses a large package of prospective volcanic and sedimentary rocks of the Broad River Group, together with numerous regional-scale structural corridors considered favorable for hydrothermal copper-gold mineralization.



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The copper occurrence was identified outside of the property's historically known mineralized areas and demonstrates the effectiveness of systematic grassroots exploration in uncovering new targets. The discovery also highlights the potential for multiple styles of mineralization across the Vernon Property, which has seen limited modern exploration despite favourable geological and structural characteristics.

In addition to the native copper discovery, field crews identified multiple zones of hydrothermal quartz veining and alteration interpreted to represent significant fluid pathways within the broader mineralizing system. These observations, together with numerous historical copper occurrences distributed throughout the property, support the interpretation of a larger district-scale hydrothermal system.

Follow-up work will include detailed geological mapping, additional rock sampling, and prospecting along strike to determine the continuity and extent of the mineralized structures and assess their relationship to regional geological controls.

Figure 2: Newly identified native copper occurrence discovered during the 2026 prospecting program at the Vernon Property. Mineralization occurs within a structurally controlled vein hosted by metamorphosed sedimentary rocks and consists of native copper, chalcocite, and malachite. Field observations and portable XRF analyses confirm significant copper enrichment within the mineralized zone.



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Underexplored Hydrothermal Copper System

Kingsview Minerals believes the Vernon Property represents a district-scale Appalachian hydrothermal copper-gold system developed within the structurally complex volcanic and sedimentary rocks of the Broad River Group in the Caledonia Highlands of southern New Brunswick.

Historical exploration by multiple operators identified numerous copper-bearing occurrences distributed across the property, including the Vernon Mine, Peacock Vein, Rose Brook, Goose River, Martin Head, Jim Brook, and several additional copper, zinc, silver, and gold occurrences. The widespread distribution of mineralization suggests the property hosts a large hydrothermal system rather than a single isolated mineral occurrence.

Mineralization is interpreted to be controlled by regional fault and shear corridors that acted as pathways for metal-bearing hydrothermal fluids. These structures are associated with strong silicification, quartz-carbonate veining, sericite alteration, brecciation, and sulphide mineralization. Historical work and modern compilation indicate that copper mineralization is concentrated within structurally prepared zones developed along these major deformation corridors.

Recent prospecting completed by Kingsview has further validated this interpretation through the discovery of previously undocumented native copper mineralization associated with chalcocite and malachite within structurally controlled veins. The discovery demonstrates that significant copper mineralization remains exposed at surface and highlights the effectiveness of modern boots-on-the-ground exploration in a district that has seen limited systematic work over the past several decades.

The Company's exploration strategy is focused on identifying the principal hydrothermal fluid corridors responsible for mineralization, tracing known mineralized structures along strike, and evaluating untested geochemical and geophysical anomalies generated by previous operators. Kingsview believes that many of the known occurrences may represent surface expressions of a larger district-scale mineralizing system that remains largely unexplored by modern exploration methods.

The combination of favorable Appalachian geology, extensive structural preparation, widespread hydrothermal alteration, numerous historical copper occurrences, and limited modern exploration provides compelling potential for the discovery of additional copper-gold mineralization across the Vernon Property.

Figure 3: Outcrop exposure of a hydrothermal quartz vein system developed within a structurally controlled deformation corridor. The quartz occurs as a broad vein swarm displaying evidence of multiple fluid pulses and strong silica flooding, indicative of a significant hydrothermal fluid pathway. Such fluid corridors are commonly associated with hydrothermal mineral systems and represent priority targets for follow-up mapping, geochemistry, and drilling.



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Next Steps

Kingsview plans to build upon the results of the 2026 prospecting and geological mapping program through a systematic follow-up program designed to evaluate the scale and continuity of the hydrothermal system identified across the Vernon Property. Priority activities will include:

Detailed geological mapping of newly identified copper-bearing occurrences and quartz-fluid corridors.





Systematic rock sampling and channel sampling of mineralized outcrops and historical showings.





Structural analysis to define the principal fault and shear corridors controlling mineralization.





Follow-up prospecting along favorable geological contacts and interpreted structural trends.





Compilation and integration of historical geochemical, geophysical, and drilling data into a unified exploration model.





Evaluation of historical copper-in-soil and IP anomalies, including the Peacock Vein and Rose Brook areas, to identify high-priority drill targets.

The Company believes the recent discovery of native copper mineralization, combined with widespread hydrothermal alteration, quartz veining, and numerous historical copper occurrences, supports the interpretation that Vernon hosts a larger district-scale hydrothermal system. Future exploration will focus on identifying the principal mineralizing corridors and advancing the most prospective targets toward drill testing.

The 2026 prospecting and geological mapping program was completed in collaboration with Axis Geoscience Ltd., which provided geological support, field mapping, prospecting, data compilation, and technical interpretation. The program forms part of Kingsview's broader strategy of applying modern geological techniques to historically underexplored mineral properties in Atlantic Canada.

Portable XRF Analysis and Quality Control

Geochemical screening was completed using an Olympus Vanta M Series portable X-ray fluorescence (pXRF) analyzer. The Vanta M Series is a handheld, energy-dispersive XRF instrument capable of rapid, non-destructive multi-element analysis for mineral exploration applications. Measurements were collected directly from selected rock samples by a Professional Geoscientist.

The Olympus Vanta M Series portable XRF analyzer was operated using the manufacturer's factory calibration and Geochem analytical mode. An automatic energy calibration and diagnostic check were completed daily, with periodic repeat analyses conducted to monitor instrument stability and precision. Portable XRF results are considered semi-quantitative and were used for geological characterization and exploration targeting only. All significant results require confirmation by accredited laboratory analysis.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Exploration Results

The native copper occurrence described in this release represents an early-stage exploration target. The presence of mineralization at surface is not necessarily indicative of the presence of economically recoverable mineralization, and further exploration will be required to determine the extent, continuity, grade, and economic significance of the occurrence.

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark Richardson, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Kingsview Minerals Ltd.

Kingsview Minerals Ltd. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal mineral assets in Canada. The Company's portfolio includes projects prospective for gold, copper, and critical minerals in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Kingsview's strategy is centered on systematic exploration, geological innovation, and the advancement of high-quality exploration opportunities.

For additional information, please visit www.kingsviewminerals.ca or contact investors@kingsviewminerals.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "proposed", "will", "subject to", "near future", "in the event", "would", "expect", "prepared to" and other similar words or expressions. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements and include but are not limited to statements regarding the potential that the projects will yield any precious metals in future exploration programs and the Company's ability to advance its properties.

Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include the Company's ability to implement a drill program on the projects, that the Company will have sufficient funds available to it and that the Company will continue to be able to retain skilled personnel. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the state of capital markets; there being no assurance that any future exploration program on the projects will result in mineral resources; the inability of the Company to raise sufficient funds and/or retain necessary personnel to conduct its operations; the impact on the business, operations and financial condition of the Company resulting from the announcement of the purchase of the projects; the impact that the recovery post COVID-19 may have on precious metals; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction described in this press release; other unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the aforesaid expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant; and any risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in filings made with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities that are available on the Company's SEDAR profile page at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

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Source: Kingsview Minerals Ltd.