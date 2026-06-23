Pogossian Luxury Brand House: Jardins d'Arménie at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival: A Story of Heritage, Told Globally

MONACO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jardins d'Arménie - Royal Brandy, the flagship brand of Pogossian Luxury Brand House, had its distinguished presence at the 2026 Monte-Carlo Television Festival as Crystal Partner, bringing Armenian heritage, craftsmanship and cultural excellence to one of Monaco's most prestigious international gatherings.

The partnership marks a new chapter in the brand's growing presence in Monaco and reflects its commitment to building meaningful connections across the international cultural, hospitality and luxury sectors.

"Monaco has long been a place where culture, creativity, and international perspectives come together. Being part of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival is a natural extension of the values that inspire Jardins d'Arménie. The Festival provides a unique platform to celebrate storytelling and cultural exchange while allowing us to share Armenia's heritage with an international audience and strengthen our presence in Monaco," mentioned Armen Pogossian, ?wner of Pogossian Luxury Brand House.

Throughout the Festival, Armen Pogossian engaged with media representatives, partners, and invited guests, fostering meaningful dialogue around culture, creativity, and the story behind a brand rooted in authenticity, excellence, and the appreciation of time.

Recognised as one of the world's leading television festivals, the Monte-Carlo Television Festival has, for 65 years, brought together acclaimed actors, producers, broadcasters, creators, and industry leaders in the Principality of Monaco. Major studios, networks, digital platforms and internationally renowned talent gather to compete for the prestigious Golden Nymph Awards.

As part of the Festival, renowned chess grandmaster Levon Aronian, ambassador of Jardins d'Arménie, was also present in Monaco. Recognised as one of the leading figures in international chess, Aronian embodies values closely associated with the brand, including excellence, discipline and intellectual curiosity.

"I was very happy to be present at the Festival in the company of so many accomplished people. I have always considered Armenian brandy, together with chess, to be among the symbols of our country, so I am proud to see these two worlds come together through Jardins d'Arménie. What impressed me most was seeing international guests discover something that felt genuinely different from what they were used to," said Levon Aronian, Ambassador of Jardins d'Arménie

The Festival also welcomed a number of internationally recognised actors, actresses and industry professionals, including Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Ester Expósito, Kevin McKidd, David Morrissey, Lauren Cohan, David Boreanaz and Dame Kristin Scott Thomas, alongside renowned cinematographer Barry Markowitz, among others.

The partnership with the Monte-Carlo Television Festival also coincided with the continued development of Jardins d'Arménie in Monaco through its collaboration with GCM (Grands Chais Monégasques), where the brand is now available. This growing presence reflects the House's ambition to build long-term relationships with collectors, connoisseurs and hospitality professionals who appreciate authenticity, heritage and exceptional craftsmanship.

About Pogossian Luxury Brand House

Since 1992, the Pogossian family has been creating exceptional luxury products. Present in more than 50 countries, the House embodies a vision rooted in craftsmanship, creativity and excellence, offering a discerning international clientele sophisticated and timeless experiences.

Among its flagship brands owned by Armen Pogossian is Jardins d'Arménie - Royal Brandy. Produced in Armenia from Voskehat grapes and aged for 35 years through a distinctive multi-stage maturation process, the brand embodies a vision where cultural heritage and contemporary luxury meet. Combining traditional craftsmanship with contemporary presentation, Jardins d'Arménie offers a refined expression of Armenia's cultural and winemaking heritage.

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