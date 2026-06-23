Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - Hugo, the global business process outsourcing (BPO) company with operations across Africa, today announced the appointment of Sean Neighbors as Strategic Account Executive and Claudette Ward as Director of Client Services.





Hugo has appointed Sean Neighbors as Strategic Account Executive and Claudette Ward as Director of Client Services to strengthen its client-facing leadership team.

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The two hires expand Hugo's client-facing leadership as demand increases for high-skill, stable teams.

Hugo focuses on hiring talent across Africa and connecting it to global clients. The company selects from the top 5% of applicants and reports an attrition rate below 2%, supporting continuity and stronger experience within client teams.

Across operations in South Africa, Nigeria and the wider continent, Hugo delivers customer experience, trust & safety and back-office support to clients across technology, fintech, healthcare, hospitality, and e-commerce.

Sean Neighbors brings more than 20 years of experience managing complex client relationships. As Strategic Account Executive, he will support global brands in building and managing distributed teams.

"The future of outsourcing is being built in Africa, and Hugo is building it," said Sean Neighbors.

"Hugo is raising the bar by hiring the best people, building a culture where they own their outcomes, and delivering a level of service that earns real loyalty. I joined to help accelerate a team that's already exceptional."

Claudette Ward brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across global operations, strategic execution, client success, workforce transformation, and organizational scale. Her career spans founder-led companies, high-growth technology organizations, and some of the world's largest technology and AI ecosystems.

As Director of Client Services, Claudette will focus on strengthening strategic client partnerships while helping organizations navigate growth, operational complexity, and emerging technology opportunities. She will work closely with clients to understand evolving business needs, identify opportunities for innovation, and ensure access to the right expertise, talent, and solutions required to drive long-term success.

"One of the things we're most proud of at Hugo is helping clients see what's possible when they expand their lens," said Orinola Gbadebo-Smith, founder and CEO of Hugo.

"Across Africa, there is an extraordinary depth of talent that remains underutilized by the global market. As more organizations discover the quality, stability, and expertise available here, Sean and Claudette will help them unlock that potential through high-performing teams and enduring partnerships."

With these appointments, Hugo strengthens its focus on client relationships and expands its client-facing leadership team.

Organizations looking to expand customer experience, trust & safety, or back-office operations can learn more about Hugo's services at Hugo Inc. | Outsourcing for Customer Support, Ecommerce & AI.

About Hugo

Hugo Inc. is a next-generation BPO that builds and manages high-performing remote and hybrid teams for global brands in SaaS, fintech, digital marketplaces, hospitality, and AI/ML operations. With delivery hubs across Africa and the U.S., Hugo combines exceptional talent, advanced tooling, and a people-centered culture to deliver customer experience, data operations, fraud support, finance & accounting, and content operations at scale. Hugo was named one of the fastest-growing customer-service BPO companies worldwide for the third consecutive year in 2026.

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Source: Hugo Technologies Inc.