Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schuldenfrei, 1,5 Mio. Unzen Gold und Produktion ab 2027: Vor dem Ausbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
23.06.2026 14:02 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Berkeley SkyDeck Honors Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Semiconductor Pioneer and Faculty Cornerstone on UC Regents Innovation Award

Co-founder of Synopsys and Cadence and longtime SkyDeck faculty advisor is shortlisted for Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / Berkeley SkyDeck, UC Berkeley's flagship startup accelerator, today congratulated longtime faculty leader and advisor Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli on his Lifetime Achievement award nomination in the University of California Regents Innovation Awards. Sangiovanni-Vincentelli has been recognized for a lifetime of foundational contributions to the semiconductor industry and his transformative role in building Berkeley's entrepreneurship culture. The awards, administered by the UC Board of Regents, recognize faculty and researchers from across the University of California system whose work exemplifies use-inspired research, responsible entrepreneurship, and the translation of academic discovery into real-world societal impact.

"Alberto is extraordinary - he is both brilliant and he is an absolutely stellar human being," said Caroline Winnett, Executive Director, Berkeley SkyDeck. "He has spent decades pushing the boundaries of what is technically possible, translating that research into industry-defining companies, and then turning around and pouring that knowledge back into the next generation of innovators. His contributions to Berkeley's entrepreneurship culture are as significant as his contributions to the semiconductor industry itself. He brings his heart and soul to everything he does.

Sangiovanni-Vincentelli is widely recognized as one of the founding figures of electronic design automation, helping to transform chip design from a highly manual process into the automated systems that power today's computing infrastructure, consumer electronics, communications networks and AI technologies. He has served as a professor in UC Berkeley's Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences since 1976, and he co-founded both Cadence Design Systems and Synopsys, companies whose technologies underpin the design of nearly every modern semiconductor chip.

Beyond his technical contributions, he has played a major role in mentoring generations of UC Berkeley entrepreneurs and researchers through his longtime leadership within Berkeley SkyDeck and the broader UC Berkeley innovation ecosystem. Learn more about his journey here.

"It is an honor to be recognized alongside so many members of the UC community whose work is focused on solving meaningful problems and expanding the boundaries of knowledge," said Sangiovanni-Vincentelli. "One of the great privileges of my career has been helping students and researchers transform ideas into technologies that can have real impact in the world. Berkeley's culture of openness and intellectual curiosity creates an environment where innovation thrives, and it is deeply rewarding to continue contributing to that ecosystem."

Sangiovanni-Vincentelli is one of five UC Berkeley nominees spanning all of the Regents Innovation Award categories. His nomination reflects UC Berkeley's standing as one of the world's most influential innovation ecosystems, one that has consistently ranked as the top university globally for venture-backed startup founders.

Winners of the UC Regents Innovation Awards will be announced at a public celebration in the fall.

***

About Berkeley SkyDeck

Berkeley SkyDeck is a leading startup accelerator and the global hub for entrepreneurship. As UC Berkeley's largest and most prominent accelerator, SkyDeck combines hands-on mentorship with the vast resources of its research university. SkyDeck is the only accelerator of its kind that offers the value of a dedicated investment fund alongside the resources and network of a top university. To date, SkyDeck startups have raised more than $3 billion in aggregate. Participating startups have access to SkyDeck's 980 advisors, 70 industry partners, and a network of more than 613,000 UC Berkeley alumni. For more information, see skydeck.berkeley.edu.

Media contact

Songue PR for Berkeley SkyDeck
skydeck@songuepr.com

SOURCE: Berkeley SkyDeck



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/berkeley-skydeck-honors-alberto-sangiovanni-vincentelli-semiconductor-pioneer-1178195

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.