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ACCESS Newswire
23.06.2026 14:02 Uhr
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U.S. Hunger Announces HITRUST e1 Certification for Full Cart Ecosystem

HITRUST e1 Certification validates U.S. Hunger's commitment to foundational cybersecurity controls and information risk management.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / U.S. Hunger, a national nonprofit organization working to end hunger and improve health outcomes through innovative food and nutrition programs, today announced that its Full Cart Ecosystem residing at Amazon Web Services East 1 (Northern Virginia) - U.S. Hunger Cloud Environment has achieved HITRUST e1 Certification.

HITRUST e1 Certification demonstrates that essential cybersecurity controls and practices are in place to help protect sensitive information and manage risk. The e1 assessment is part of HITRUST's framework for validating cybersecurity and information protection practices.

"As U.S. Hunger continues expanding partnerships across healthcare, community organizations, and the nonprofit sector, maintaining strong cybersecurity and data protection standards is essential," said Ezekiel Brooks, Chief Technology Officer at U.S. Hunger. "Achieving HITRUST e1 Certification reflects our commitment to protecting the information entrusted to us while continuing to serve communities with integrity and excellence."

"The HITRUST e1 Validated Assessment is a strong fit for cyber-conscious organizations like U.S. Hunger that are looking to establish foundational assurances and demonstrate ongoing due diligence in information security and privacy," said Ryan Patrick, VP of Adoption at HITRUST. "We commend U.S. Hunger for their commitment to cybersecurity and congratulate them on successfully achieving their HITRUST e1 Certification."

As U.S. Hunger continues to expand collaborations with healthcare organizations, managed care plans, and community-based partners, HITRUST e1 Certification reinforces the organization's commitment to safeguarding sensitive information and maintaining secure systems that support collaboration with healthcare and community partners.

About U.S. Hunger: U.S. Hunger is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has activated more than 1,000,000 volunteers to distribute over 200 million meals to more than 450 food relief nonprofits across the globe. U.S. Hunger addresses hunger by engaging volunteers, educating on the root causes of food insecurity, and creating access to nutritious meals for families and individuals in need.

Media Contact:

Sarah Aranguibel-Dávila
sarah@ushunger.org
(407) 794-9326

SOURCE: U.S. Hunger



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/u.s.-hunger-announces-hitrust-e1-certification-for-full-cart-ecosystem-1178586

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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