Renowned Life Science Leader Dr. Gino Martini Joins KIFFIK Biomedical as Chief Scientific Officer

Dr. Martini brings extensive industry, government, and academic expertise to KIFFIK Biomedical, strengthening translational science capabilities as the company advances its K-EXP platform and expands access to interstitial fluid (ISF) for deeper biological visibility.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / KIFFIK Biomedical today announced that Luigi (Gino) Martini, Ph.D., FRPharmS, MBA, has been appointed Chief Scientific Officer (CSO).

Dr. Martini's career spans senior leadership roles across global pharmaceutical companies including GSK, Roche, Shire, and Catalent, as well as academic appointments at King's College London and policy leadership at the Royal Pharmaceutical Society. His work has focused on oncology, rare diseases, precision medicine, and advanced therapeutics, with a consistent emphasis on translating scientific innovation into healthcare impact. He also serves on multiple boards and advisory bodies across the UK life sciences ecosystem.

"Gino brings deep scientific experience combined with a rare ability to translate innovation into meaningful healthcare impact," said George Cagna, CEO of KIFFIK Biomedical. "As KIFFIK enters its next phase of development, his leadership will help accelerate the expansion of scientific applications enabled by access to interstitial fluid and deepen our understanding of human biology."

KIFFIK's non-invasive K-EXP platform is expected to be available in late 2026 for select clinical partner programs focused on biological insights derived from ISF. Dr. Martini will support the integration of platform-generated data into future development strategies and help shape planned clinical studies beginning in Q4 2026.

In his role, Dr. Martini will also guide KIFFIK's scientific strategy, translational research programs, external collaborations, and clinical development efforts, with a focus on converting ISF-based biological access into actionable scientific and clinical insight.

"KIFFIK is working on something truly unique with the potential to meaningfully advance how we understand human biology," said Dr. Martini. "It is a privilege to join the team and help advance new ways of generating biological insight through interstitial fluid. The potential to improve patient care through deeper biological visibility is extremely compelling."

About KIFFIK Biomedical

KIFFIK Biomedical is a biotechnology company developing non-invasive access to interstitial fluid (ISF) through its K-EXP platform. The platform enables repeat, non-invasive access to ISF, supporting applications in drug development, healthcare technology, diagnostics, and longitudinal biological monitoring. Clinical partner programs are expected to begin in the second half of 2026, with additional data available under NDA.

KIFFIK's mission is to expand access to interstitial fluid and create new visibility into human biology, enabling insights that have historically been difficult to capture through conventional measurement approaches. For more information, visit www.kiffik.com.

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Michael Lauer

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SOURCE: KIFFIK Biomedical

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/renowned-life-science-leader-dr.-gino-martini-joins-kiffik-biomedical-1180295