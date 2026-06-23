ATWEC Technologies, Inc.: ATWEC Technologies Inc. Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors to Board

TULSA, OK / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / ATWEC Technologies Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Patria White and John Gulliford, CD, as independent members of its Board of Directors, effective immediately. The appointments strengthen the Company's governance, financial oversight, and operational safety expertise as ATWEC continues to grow its portfolio of operating subsidiaries.

"We are thrilled to welcome Patria and John to our Board," said Jeff Eales, CEO of ATWEC Technologies Inc. "Their combined depth of experience in financial leadership, regulatory compliance, and safety management will be invaluable as we continue to scale our operations and uphold the highest standards of governance."

About Patria White

Patria White brings more than 25 years of experience in banking, lending, financial management, compliance, and organizational leadership. She began her financial services career with President's Choice Financial in 2001 before joining the New Brunswick Teachers' Association Credit Union in 2008, where she built deep expertise in lending, collections, compliance, and risk management - leading the Credit Union to its first-ever FINTRAC audit with no deficiencies.

Promoted to Assistant General Manager in 2016, Patria expanded into financial oversight, strategic planning, governance, and HR, helping grow the Credit Union's cash and investment portfolio from roughly $94 million to over $106 million while serving on its Governance, Audit, Credit, and Personnel Committees.

She holds a Diploma in Criminology from Eastern College, a Business Management Diploma from Dalhousie University (2016), and a master's-level Financial Management Diploma from Dalhousie University (2024), graduating with a 94.2% average. Patria is known for her strategic thinking, governance acumen, and commitment to integrity and accountability.

About John Gulliford, CD

John Gulliford, CD, brings more than 30 years of experience in safety and operations across the construction, transportation, and public safety sectors. Prior to joining Park-Aid Asphalt and Maintenance Ltd., he led safety initiatives for one of Newfoundland and Labrador's largest private ambulance providers, guiding operations through the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Canadian Armed Forces veteran, Mr. Gulliford served as a Marine Engineer and Vehicle Technician on multiple international peacekeeping and humanitarian missions, earning honours including the Canadian Forces Decoration (CD), the NATO Medal for Former Yugoslavia, the Canadian Peacekeeping Service Medal, and the Somalia Medal. He has also been a member of the Royal Canadian Legion for more than 35 years, including two executive terms with Branch 27 in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta.

Mr. Gulliford holds a Gold Seal Certification as a Construction Safety Practitioner from the Canadian Construction Association and is a certified Journeyperson Industrial Construction Supervisor. He resides in Leduc, Alberta.

About ATWEC Technologies, Inc.

ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTCID:ATWT) is a growth-oriented acquisition company focused on identifying, acquiring, and scaling businesses across high-demand industries. Following the successful acquisition and integration of Park-Aid Asphalt and Maintenance Ltd., ATWEC is now an operationally active civil infrastructure company with real revenue, established operations, and a clear growth mandate. ATWEC is listed on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol ATWT.

About Park-Aid Asphalt and Maintenance Ltd.

Park-Aid Asphalt and Maintenance Ltd. is one of Edmonton, Alberta's leading asphalt, concrete, earthworks, and maintenance contractors with nearly 30 years in business. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Nisku, Alberta, Park-Aid serves Edmonton and surrounding communities across residential, commercial, municipal, and institutional sectors. The company operates a 24/7 service center and holds COR certification, ECA and ACSA memberships. For more information, visit www.park-aid.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. ATWEC Technologies undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media & Investor Contact

ATWEC Technologies

Joshua Weaver, Board Member & Strategic Advisor

Email: josh@atwectechnologies.com

Website: https://park-aid.com/

SOURCE: ATWEC Technologies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/atwec-technologies-inc.-announces-appointment-of-two-new-independent-di-1180777