Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - District Copper Corp. (TSXV: DCOP) (OTCID: CAXPF) ("District Copper," "District," or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the BC Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals to proceed with a deep penetrating DCIP (DC Induced Polarization) geophysical survey on its 100%-owned Copper Keg porphyry copper project in the Kamloops Mining Division, British Columbia. The Company has contracted Quantec Geoscience to complete the survey using its Titan DCIP system. The field program is anticipated to be completed in Q3 2026.

Management Commentary

Jevin Werbes, CEO, commented: "Receiving permit approval and contracting Quantec to mobilize represents the most significant milestone in Copper Keg's history. Our 2025 mineralogical work confirmed what we have long suspected: that the alteration patterns, intrusive breccias and geochemical signatures at Copper Keg are consistent with a buried porphyry copper system hosted in the same intrusive phases responsible for the deposits at Highland Valley. The upcoming DCIP survey is designed to map the dimensions of that system and define drill targets on a property that has been recognized as prospective since the 1890s but has never been tested by modern drilling. With Getty Copper actively drilling the same district to our south and Teck investing billions to extend Highland Valley through 2046, the geological and economic case for advancing Copper Keg has never been stronger. We look forward to providing shareholders with results as the program progresses through the summer."

Survey objectives

The planned survey will cover 14.5 line-km over two priority porphyry copper targets at the northern end of the Copper Keg project. The program is designed to delineate and extend the open-ended chargeability anomaly identified during the Company's 2021 DCIP survey, which was interpreted as one or more deep intrusive bodies underlying the project's extensively altered and mineralized gossan zone.

Mineralogical and petrographic work completed during the 2025 field season confirmed the presence of potassic, propylitic and phyllic alteration assemblages, intrusive breccias, and multiple phases of high-temperature hydrothermal activity consistent with a buried porphyry copper system at depth.[2] Whole rock and trace element geochemistry identified outcrops exhibiting geochemical signatures matching the Bethsaida and Skeena intrusive phases of the Guichon Creek batholith, the same late-stage intrusives that host the porphyry copper deposits at Teck Resources' Highland Valley Copper operation approximately 20 km to the south.

The integration of the DCIP survey results with the Company's existing geological, geochemical and geophysical datasets will form the basis for drill target definition and the commencement of the drill permitting process, advancing Copper Keg toward its first-ever diamond drill program.

About Copper Keg

The Copper Keg project comprises 22 claims totaling 6,158 hectares at the northern end of the Guichon Creek batholith, the same intrusive complex that hosts every major porphyry copper deposit in the Highland Valley district. The project benefits from excellent infrastructure with power, gas and rail access, located within the Kamloops Mining Division, a few hours' drive from the regional centre of Kelowna.

Historical exploration at Copper Keg dates back to the late 1800s. The BC Minister of Mines Annual Report for 1898 documented a "spectacular gossan" several kilometres long, located approximately 9 kilometres from Ashcroft, BC, describing "a large body of ore, carrying gold and silver, but principally copper," where a 24-metre adit was driven into the mineralized zone. Despite this early recognition, subsequent exploration was limited and superficial in nature, and the property has never been tested by modern diamond drilling.

From 2021 to 2025, District Copper completed systematic exploration programs including DCIP geophysics, a high-sensitivity airborne magnetometer and radiometric survey, soil sampling, rock sampling, detailed geological mapping, petrographic studies, and whole rock and trace element geochemistry, establishing a comprehensive geological and geophysical database that has progressively strengthened the Company's interpretation of a buried porphyry copper system at depth.

Active Highland Valley District

The Copper Keg project is located within one of Canada's most active copper exploration and development corridors. Teck Resources' Highland Valley Copper operation, located approximately 20 km to the south, is Canada's largest copper mine and received a $2.1-2.4 billion mine life extension approval to continue operations through 2046.[1] The Government of Canada has committed $50 million in conditional funding to upgrade BC Hydro's regional transmission system in support of the Highland Valley expansion.[2]

Getty Copper Inc. (TSXV: GTC), whose Getty project is located in the Highland Valley district directly between Copper Keg and Teck's operation, is currently conducting the most comprehensive exploration program in the district supporting Highland Valley, with two diamond drill rigs active and over 3,000 metres completed as part of an ongoing 10,000-metre program targeting resource expansion at its Getty North and Getty South deposits.[3] Getty Copper has stated that it controls approximately 25 per cent of the Highland Valley copper district.

Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) continues active exploration at its Rabbit North property between the Highland Valley and New Afton mines, reporting significant gold and copper-gold drill results from the same Kamloops porphyry copper district.[4]

British Columbia's mineral exploration sector posted record spending of $751 million in 2025, with copper overtaking gold as the province's top exploration target for the first time on record.[5]

Qualified Person

Chris M. Healey, P.Geo., Chief Geologist, and a Director of District Copper Corp., is the qualified person under NI 43-101 guidelines who is responsible for the technical content of this release and approves its release.

About District Copper

District Copper is a Canadian company engaged in the exploration for porphyry copper deposits in south-central British Columbia.

Jevin Werbes, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this news release, including information as to the Company's strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements." Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such statements. All statements, other than historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the planned DCIP geophysical survey, the anticipated timing and completion of the field program, the potential for a buried porphyry copper system at depth, and the Company's plans to advance toward drill target definition and drill permitting, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Known risk factors include, among others: the dimensions and shape of the chargeability anomaly may not be as interpreted; the alteration and styles of mineralization may not be indicative of a porphyry copper system; the results of the DCIP survey may not support the current geological interpretation; additional exploration programs may not be completed; uncertainties relating to the interpretation of geophysical and geochemical data; the need to obtain additional financing; and uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals. A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing District Copper is disclosed in District Copper's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and District Copper disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Sources

[1] Teck Resources Limited, Highland Valley Copper Mine Life Extension project approval, July 2025.

[2] Government of Canada, Natural Resources Canada, backgrounder dated March 3, 2026, "Government of Canada invests to unlock Canada's critical minerals advantage," PDAC 2026.

[3] Getty Copper Inc. (TSXV: GTC), news releases dated April 13, 2026; May 13, 2026; and May 26, 2026.

[4] Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR), news release dated February 19, 2026.

[5] British Columbia Mineral and Coal Exploration Survey, joint initiative of the Government of British Columbia Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals, the Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) and EY, as reported April 16, 2026.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302453

Source: District Copper Corp