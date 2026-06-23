Key findings:

Speed:

There were more than five hundred road deaths involving at least one speeding driver in 2023 (513) compared to 2019 (412).

Speed-related deaths accounted for a larger proportion of all road fatalities in 2023 (30.7%) compared to 2019 (27.1%).

Distraction:

The number of road deaths in Canada involving at least one distracted driver declined to a new low in 2023 (322) compared to 389 fatalities in 2018.

Distraction-related fatalities continue to account for more than one in five (22.7%) of all road deaths in 2023 which represents a slight decline (26.4%) from 2020.

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - The Traffic Injury Research Foundation (TIRF), with sponsorship from Desjardins Insurance, released two new fact sheets: Speed-related Fatal Collisions in Canada | 2000-2023 and Distraction-related Fatal Collisions in Canada | 2000-2023. Key findings from TIRF's National Fatality Database provide the latest national picture of how speeding and distraction contribute to road deaths, and how those trends have shifted in recent years as well as over the past two decades.

In 2023, road deaths involving at least one speeding driver rose to 513, up from 412 in 2019. These speed-related fatalities represented nearly one-third (30.7%) of all road deaths, which is an increase over 27.1% in 2019 and nearly one-quarter (24.8%) in 2000. In contrast, fatalities involving at least one distracted driver declined to 322 (22.7%) in 2023, a drop from 389 reported in 2018 and a 24-year low from 458 in 2000. However, distraction-related fatalities still accounted for more than one in five road deaths in 2023, down from one in four in 2020.

"Despite the widespread adoption of lower speed limits, automated enforcement measures and infrastructure solutions, numbers are trending in the wrong direction. Conversely, distraction prevention has emphasized laws, enforcement and education, which has numbers trending downward," said Ward Vanlaar, TIRF COO. "These outcomes underscore two important takeaways. First, policy must be followed by committed action to new measures. Rollouts in safe, non-controversial areas like school zones are insufficient to create widespread change. Second, tried and true measures like consistent, certain enforcement remain essential even as new measures are applied. This is the heart of deterrence. Evidence of how quickly gains can be lost is a wake-up call for decision-makers."

More recent data also point to important differences in who is most affected on Canadian roads. Between 2019 and 2023, nearly three in ten (29.2%) fatally injured drivers were speeding on average, with the highest prevalence among drivers aged between 16 and 19. Speeding was also more common among fatally injured male drivers (31.6%) than females (19.1%), and among motorcyclists (33.8%) compared to other highway vehicle operators, such as drivers of heavy trucks and tractor-trailers (10.8%).

Yet, recent data reveal a different pattern for distraction. From 2019 to 2023, an average of about one in six (15.1%) fatally injured drivers were identified as distracted. Those aged 20-24 and 65 and older (17.7% each) and those aged 16-19 (17.6%) were the most likely to be distracted. On the other hand, 11.2% of fatally injured drivers aged 45 to 54 were distracted. In addition, distraction was not limited to phone use because other activities, such as interacting with passengers, using in-vehicle navigation or entertainment systems, and eating, could also divert attention.

"To prevent road deaths and serious injuries, solutions to speeding and distraction must align with the risk patterns we're seeing in the data," said Steve Brown, TIRF Research Associate & Data Collection. "This means combining education with visible, targeted enforcement and proven engineering measures, such as traffic calming and safer road design. It also means leveraging vehicle and safety technologies to address persistent speeding and to mitigate non-compliance."

Speed-related Fatal Collisions in Canada | 2000-2023

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10180/302425_3ed58b9d44ad386f_001full.jpg

Distraction-related Fatal Collisions in Canada | 2000-2023

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10180/302425_3ed58b9d44ad386f_002full.jpg

Download the fact sheets:

Speed-related Fatal Collisions in Canada | 2000-2023

Distraction-related Fatal Collisions in Canada | 2000-2023

About TIRF Canada:

The vision of the Traffic Injury Research Foundation (TIRF) is to ensure people using roads make it home safely every day by eliminating road deaths, serious injuries and their social costs. TIRF's mission is to be the knowledge source for safe road users and a world leader in research, program and policy development, evaluation, and knowledge transfer. TIRF is a registered charity and depends on grants, awards, and donations to provide services for the public. Visit www.tirf.ca or find all TIRF websites and social media at https://linktr.ee/tirfcanada.

- 30 -

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302425

Source: Traffic Injury Research Foundation