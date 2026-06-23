Core Infrastructure Asset is One of the Largest Energy Transition Projects in Europe

Builds on Meadow's Powered Land and Energy Transition Ground Lease Investment Strategy

Meadow Partners ("Meadow"), an institutional middle-market real estate investment manager, today announced the acquisition of ground lease rights to Coalburn II, a 1,000-megawatt hour ("MWh") grid connected battery energy storage system ("BESS") project under construction in South Lanarkshire, Scotland.

Coalburn II is comprised of a 1,000 MWh BESS site and a 2.3-acre industrial outdoor storage (IOS) site. The BESS site is fully leased and has secured approval to increase energy capacity to 2,000 MWhs. Located adjacent to the Broken Cross wind farm, and directly connected to the Coalburn North substation, the property is part of one of the most abundant wind energy production corridors in the world. The acquisition of the Coalburn II ground lease follows Meadow's investment in Coalburn I, a 1,000 MWh BESS located in proximity to Coalburn II.

"Scotland is one of the leading producers of renewable energy, and we are pleased to acquire the ground lease to Coalburn II to further support infrastructure investment critical to the U.K.'s energy transition," said Andrew McDaniel, Co-Founder and Partner of Meadow Partners. "By providing the flexible storage capacity needed to integrate growing wind and solar generation into the grid, Coalburn II further extends our footprint in Scotland's leading renewable energy corridor. The project is one of the largest energy transition projects in Europe, located in one of the best markets globally for battery assets and the transaction reflects our conviction in the long-term value of energy transition real estate ground leases."

The Coalburn II transaction follows Meadow's recent acquisition of a U.K. energy ground lease portfolio, comprising ten assets across Merseyside and the Isle of Sheppey. In conjunction with Meadow's existing investments in the South Lanarkshire region, these investments advance the firm's U.K. energy ground lease platform.

About Meadow Partners

Meadow Partners is a $7.5 billion vertically integrated real estate investment manager specializing in global middle-market transactions. Since inception in 2009, Meadow has leveraged its unique platform to execute on investment opportunities across multifamily, office, industrial, retail, and energy ground lease investments on behalf of institutional investors globally. Meadow currently manages a series of commingled opportunistic funds, a perpetual life vehicle, and five core/core-plus separately managed accounts. For more information, please visit https://www.meadowpartners.com/.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Mark Semer Grace Cartwright

Gasthalter Co.

(212) 257-4170

meadowpartners@gasthalter.com