Gil Johnson and James Inskip join as reconciliation specialists and leaders in AI-driven growth, accelerating North American growth

AutoRek, the global provider of automated reconciliation and financial controls, has opened a new office in Miami and appointed two senior sales executives to its growing US team.

Gil Johnson joins as Sales Director focused on hedge funds and alternative investment managers, and James Inskip joins as Sales and Relationship Manager focused on banks and wealth managers. The appointments build on AutoRek's existing New York presence and reflect the company's commitment to growing significantly in North America.

The expansion comes as US financial institutions face a wave of operational complexity, such as rising transaction volumes, new payment rails, digital assets and growing pressure to replace legacy on-premise infrastructure. Firms that haven't yet made that move are finding it increasingly hard to keep pace operationally, and AutoRek is seeing that demand accelerate across the institutions it serves.

"The US market opportunity for AutoRek is significant, and we're building the right team to capture it," said Chris Livesey, CEO of AutoRek. "Gil and James bring deep domain knowledge and established networks across the institutions we serve. Their experience, combined with our Miami presence, gives us the platform to grow meaningfully in North America."

Gil Johnson brings more than 20 years of experience across investment management and fintech. A former proprietary equities trader, he spent over six years at Bloomberg working with hedge funds and money managers before leading new business development for the hedge fund segment at a major financial technology firm. His perspective is grounded in having sat on the buy side himself, and he understands the pressures investment professionals face from the inside.

"The firms I work with are dealing with more complexity than ever, with more asset classes, more volume and tighter controls," said Johnson. "AutoRek handles that complexity at a scale and precision that others don't. That's what drew me here."

James Inskip brings 17 years of experience selling enterprise reconciliation and investment management solutions to tier-one banks and asset managers. He has spent his career watching the market evolve, from on-premise deployments, through managed services, to where clients are now. James sees the demand for self-serve SaaS platforms that give clients direct control over their reconciliation environment without relying on a vendor for every change.

"The market has shifted," said Inskip. "Firms want to build and manage their own reconciliations, add accounts, update match rules all on their terms. And they need a platform that's cloud-hosted, AI-ready and gives them full access to do that. That's exactly what AutoRek offers."

AutoRek plans to continue growing its US team through 2026.

About AutoRek

AutoRek is a leading provider of automated reconciliation and financial control solutions, trusted by the world's largest financial institutions for over 30 years. The company's SaaS platform automates reconciliations, data management, and reporting across asset management, payments, insurance, and banking sectors. AutoRek is headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland, with offices in New York, Miami and London. For more information, visit www.autorek.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260623172838/en/

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Media

Jessica Cunningham

jessica.cunningham@autorek.com

+44(0) 141 406 4223