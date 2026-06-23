Vic Noble, regional director, to retire at end of July 2026.

Chris Wylie appointed as new regional director, Middle East

Crawford Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), a leading independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions, today announced the upcoming retirement of Vic Noble, regional director, Middle East, and a leadership transition in its Middle East operations, alongside new senior appointments in the United Arab Emirates.

After a distinguished career spanning more than 45 years in the loss adjusting industry, Vic Noble will retire from Crawford at the end of July 2026.

Noble joined Crawford in 2016 and has held numerous loss adjusting and leadership roles across the UK and Middle East. Since relocating to Dubai in 2016, he has played a key role in advancing the company's presence in the UAE including the successful integration of the Miller International team acquired in 2022. As regional director, he has led the development of a market-leading business supported by a strong team of experts across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

"We are grateful to Vic for his decades of service and leadership," said Niels de Kock, president, Europe and Middle East. "He leaves behind a strong and well-respected business, and we thank him for his lasting contributions to Crawford, not least his unwavering support to colleagues and clients during a period of regional conflict in the Middle East."

As part of its continued investment in the Middle East, Christopher Wylie has joined Crawford as regional director, Middle East, effective 22 June 2026, succeeding Noble in the role.

Wylie brings nearly 15 years of experience in the Middle East and most recently with Complex Claims International. He has also held roles with Charles Taylor, Whitelaw and GAB Robins, with deep expertise in major and complex loss adjusting and a strong track record of leading high-performing teams across the region.

"Christopher brings deep regional experience, strong leadership capabilities and extensive experience with complex claims," de Kock added. "His appointment reflects our continued investment in the Middle East and our focus on delivering high-quality service and technical expertise to our clients across the region."

In addition, Crawford has also appointed two senior adjusters in the UAE. Chris Burley and Steve Smith have joined the business from GRS (now part of Complex Claims International), to further enhance technical expertise in the Middle East and capacity to serve clients across complex loss environments.

These appointments reflect Crawford's ongoing commitment to investing in talent and strengthening its capabilities across key growth markets.

About Crawford

Based in Atlanta, Crawford Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B) is a leading global provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to insurance companies and self-insured entities with an expansive network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company's two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights for the Class B Common Stock (CRD-B) and protections for the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A). More information is available at www.crawco.com.

Tag: Crawford Corporate

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Contacts:

Media Contacts: mediarelations@us.crawco.com

Lynn Cufley

+44 7585 901936

Lynn.Cufley@crawco.co.uk

Claire Barth

+1 678.215.7031

Claire.barth@us.crawco.com