Built for capital markets, GoldenSource Scout closes the AI trust gap to drive enterprise intelligence and efficiency

Today, GoldenSource launched its AI platform, GoldenSource Scout, designed to help financial services firms close the AI trust gap. Most firms have focused on the potential of AI models. The critical challenge is whether those models can operate on data that is trusted, connected and understood in context. In capital markets, fragmented data, inconsistent definitions and weak relationship mapping can quickly turn AI from a productivity tool into a source of operational, financial and regulatory risk.

The InvestOps 2026 research report shows that 98% of firms are concerned that poor data could lead to incorrect AI insights, missed opportunities or financial losses. The same research found that 55% of firms estimate at least half a basis point of annualized investment performance is at risk from AI and advanced-analytics failures. The report attributes this exposure to weak, fragmented data.

The EDM Association's 2026 Global Data Management Benchmark reinforces the same conclusion: effective AI depends on well-defined data, trusted metadata, lineage, controlled access and resilient architecture. Together, these findings make clear that the real AI challenge is not a lack of models. It is the risk of scaling fragmented data, inconsistent meaning and weak controls across a much broader decision framework.

"The test for AI is not whether it can generate answers, but whether those answers can stand up to operational scrutiny, governance expectations and board-level accountability. That is where trusted data context becomes essential," said James Corrigan, Chief Executive Officer of GoldenSource.

"Firms do not have an AI adoption problem; they have a data credibility problem. GoldenSource gives credibility to an organization's data, and GoldenSource Scout elevates this without requiring firms to rebuild their data estate, re-engineer their control frameworks or start over. AI should be a multiplier of the value of mastered data sets, not a stress test of them," said Swati Tyagi, Chief Product Officer of GoldenSource.

GoldenSource Scout rises to these challenges. Built on GoldenSource's Trusted Contextual Data Layer, the platform makes relationships within complex financial data understandable to business and operational users, and provides critical context for AI agents to produce accurate results. GoldenSource Scout helps firms query, interpret and explain data across domains such as instruments, issuers, positions, counterparties, legal entities, clients, accounts, transactions and exposures. This gives AI outputs the business context, lineage, controls and auditability needed for production environments.

Deployed on Amazon Bedrock, GoldenSource Scout is purpose-built to meet the rigorous requirements for data security, access controls and auditability that financial services firms demand. Clients can use a chat interface to query data and derive insights, as well as a comprehensive agent-building tool that uses the Model Context Protocol (MCP) to promote cross-platform connectivity and automation.

GoldenSource is uniquely positioned to close the AI trust gap because the data foundation already exists. For four decades, the company has helped financial institutions govern, standardize and operationalize complex data across securities, entities, counterparties, corporate actions, pricing and instrument lifecycles. GoldenSource Scout extends that foundation into the AI era by helping firms make capital markets relationships understandable across the business and usable by AI.

About GoldenSource

GoldenSource is the Modern Financial Data Management Platform for capital markets, delivered through cloud-native infrastructure designed to ground AI in governed capital markets context.

For buy-side firms, GoldenSource serves as an Investment Data Platform, helping clarify what they own, what it is worth and where they are exposed.

For sell-side institutions, it serves as a Trading, Risk and Regulatory Data Platform, supporting workflows such as trading, counterparty exposure, valuation, risk, regulatory reporting, post-trade, settlements and control.

GoldenSource Scout is the company's AI platform for capital markets. It delivers the Trusted Contextual Data Layer, turning fragmented data sources into a single governed enterprise view. This helps inform decisions and anchors AI outcomes in trusted, connected data.

For more information, visit www.thegoldensource.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260623321268/en/

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Chris Goodreds

Global Head of Marketing

GoldenSource

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