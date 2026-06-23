Infinite Global: INFINITE Accelerates International Growth with Acquisition of UK Consultancy Greentarget UK

Deal follows recent US acquisition of Dukas Linden Public Relations and establishes Infinite as a premier transatlantic platform for financial and professional services

LONDON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International communications and reputation management firm Infinite today announces its acquisition of Greentarget UK (GT), one of the UK's leading specialist financial and professional services communications agencies.

The transaction more than doubles Infinite's footprint in London and builds on the recent acquisition of New York financial services agency Dukas Linden Public Relations. Together, the transactions establish Infinite as a premier transatlantic strategic communications platform with depth in global business centers, and the ability to support sophisticated clients across the US, UK, and broader European markets.

Founded in 2006 and based in the City of London, GT has deep expertise in international financial markets with a multilingual team advising clients across banking, investment management, hedge funds, fintech, and professional services. With the acquisition, GT Managing Director Jeff Watt joins Infinite's management team and will lead European operations.

"GT's expertise, senior-led approach and strong culture make them an ideal fit for Infinite," said Jamie Diaferia, Founder & CEO of Infinite. "By joining forces with GT - and through our recent acquisition of DLPR - we have doubled our headcount in London and New York, further strengthening our transatlantic platform to meet the needs of global professional services and financial services organizations."

Jeff Watt, Managing Director of GT, said: "For nearly two decades, GT has advised some of the most complex and influential organizations in finance. This next step gives our team the opportunity to build on that experience as part of an ambitious international platform, with scale and broader opportunities for our clients and colleagues."

The acquisition positions Infinite as a fully integrated, full-service agency for asset and wealth management firms and other capital markets and financial services participants across the UK, continental Europe, and North America.

Together, and as part of Infinite's global platform, GT and DLPR build on Infinite's professional services experience with media relations, broadcast services, message development, crisis and transaction communications, and digital and social media to support global financial services mandates while delivering the coordinated, cross-border agency solution that clients have increasingly sought across the US, UK, and EU.

Coming less than 12 months after ParkSouth Ventures' investment, this second acquisition underscores the pace and discipline of Infinite's growth strategy - expanding its capabilities across financial and professional services and accelerating its development across key markets. The combined business comprises more than 120 consultants across London, New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, and Washington, D.C.

About INFINITE

Infinite is an award-winning communications and reputation management firm. Led by seasoned media professionals, the firm provides communication and creative services, including media relations, crisis and litigation communications, research, media training, and a full range of content solutions. Infinite has offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Boston, and London. For more information, visit www.infiniteglobal.com.

About Greentarget UK

Greentarget (GT) is an award winning B2B communications agency based in the City of London. Highly specialized in financial and professional services and technology, its multilingual team serves clients ranging from the largest incumbents to disruptors in the UK, Europe, North America, and the Middle East.

Founded in 2006 with the mission to provide specialist advice to sophisticated financial services companies, the firm has been hugely successful in guiding clients through the regulatory and technological changes that have transformed sectors.

About ParkSouth Ventures

ParkSouth Ventures is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based private investment firm focused on partnering with founder-led, talent-centric services businesses across the United States. ParkSouth invests alongside experienced management teams to support both organic and acquisition-driven growth initiatives and build great businesses that thrive well beyond its investment horizon. The firm takes a "hands-on" approach to value creation and brings deep experience working with privately held businesses in a way that preserves the culture and legacy that founders and management teams have worked tirelessly to cultivate. To learn more, visit www.parksouthventures.com.

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