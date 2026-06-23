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PR Newswire
23.06.2026 14:06 Uhr
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Casim Partners with Tickstar to Deliver Peppol-Accredited eInvoicing Across the UAE

Casim announces an exclusive partnership with Tickstar from Xero, to deliver accredited Peppol Access Point services across the UAE. Casim is now a Peppol Certified Service Provider and a Ministry of Finance Pre-approved eInvoicing Service Provider.

DUBAI, UAE, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casim, a UAE-based eInvoicing platform provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Tickstar from Xero, a global leader in Peppol infrastructure services, to deliver accredited Peppol connectivity to businesses across the UAE. Under the agreement, signed at the Peppol Conference in Brussels, Casim serves as Tickstar's exclusive multi-year partner for global customers seeking to enter the UAE, combining Tickstar's global eInvoicing expertise with local accreditation as a UAE Ministry of Finance Pre-approved eInvoicing Service Provider.

The partnership comes at a pivotal moment as the UAE advances its mandatory eInvoicing framework. Casim is now a Peppol Certified Service Provider and a Ministry of Finance Pre-approved eInvoicing Service Provider. The partnership gives customers certainty that their eInvoicing requirements are met by a fully compliant, locally anchored provider backed by a proven Peppol infrastructure provider.

Tickstar's Peppol infrastructure, deployed across markets worldwide, forms the technical backbone of the partnership. Casim will leverage this infrastructure to offer UAE and worldwide customers seamless Peppol connectivity, combined with its own platform capabilities for group-wide management, enterprise software integration and advanced compliance validations.

"The partnership with Tickstar is a landmark moment for Casim and for eInvoicing in the UAE. By combining Tickstar's world-class Peppol infrastructure with Casim's deep understanding of the UAE regulatory landscape, we are giving businesses a solution that is not only technically robust but purpose-built for this market. The partnership sets the framework for wider GCC expansion as Casim's footprint grows throughout the region."

- Stuart McKechnie, Chief Executive Officer, Casim

"Casim is exactly the kind of partner we look for, deeply embedded in the local market, technically capable and with a clear focus on customer outcomes. The UAE is one of the most dynamic eInvoicing markets and we are delighted to partner with Casim to bring accredited Peppol connectivity to businesses in the region."

- Perry Liolios, Global Sales Manager, Tickstar

About Casim

Casim is a UAE-based eInvoicing platform provider, accredited under the UAE Ministry of Finance eInvoicing mandate and certified on Peppol's UAE providers list. Casim helps businesses of all sizes comply with the UAE's eInvoicing framework through Peppol-connected solutions built for the local market. For more information, visit casim.ae or contact hello@casim.ae.

About Tickstar

Tickstar AB is a global leader in Peppol infrastructure services, founded in Sweden in 2007 and supporting customers in over 20 countries. In 2021, Tickstar was acquired by Xero, a global cloud accounting software platform. Together, we are reducing administrative burden and making it easier for businesses around the world to transact and exchange documents across borders. For more information, visit tickstar.com/about/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2998940/Casim_Tickstar.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2998963/6011298/Casim_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casim-partners-with-tickstar-to-deliver-peppol-accredited-einvoicing-across-the-uae-302807711.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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