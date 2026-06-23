Jiayin Group Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiayin Group Inc. ("Jiayin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Operational and Financial Highlights:

Transaction volume 1 was RMB19.3 billion (US$2.8 billion), representing a decrease of 45.8% from the same period of 2025.



was RMB19.3 billion (US$2.8 billion), representing a decrease of 45.8% from the same period of 2025. Average borrowing amount per borrowing was RMB7,111 (US$1,031), representing a decrease of 11.0% from the same period of 2025.



Repeat borrowing contribution 2 was 76.3%, compared with 71.9% in the same period of 2025.



was 76.3%, compared with 71.9% in the same period of 2025. 90 day+ delinquency ratio 3 was 2.25% as of March 31, 2026.



was 2.25% as of March 31, 2026. Net revenue was RMB756.7 million (US$109.7 million), representing a decrease of 57.4% from the same period of 2025.



Loss from operation was RMB70.1 million (US$10.2 million), compared with RMB606.6 million income from operation in the same period of 2025.



Non-GAAP 4 loss from operation was RMB70.1 million (US$10.2 million), compared with RMB606.6 million non-GAAP 4 income from operation in the same period of 2025.



loss from operation was RMB70.1 million (US$10.2 million), compared with RMB606.6 million non-GAAP income from operation in the same period of 2025. Net loss was RMB61.7 million (US$8.9 million), compared with RMB539.5 million net income in the same period of 2025.

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1 "Transaction volume" refers to the total loan transaction volume in Chinese Mainland during the period presented.

2 "Repeat borrowing contribution" for a given period refers to the percentage of transaction volume in Chinese Mainland attributable to repeat borrowers during that period. "Repeat borrowers" during a certain period refers to borrowers who have borrowed in such period and have borrowed at least twice since such borrowers' registration on our platform until the end of such period.

3 "90 day+ delinquency ratio" refers to the outstanding principal balance of loans that were 91 to 180 calendar days past due as a percentage of the total outstanding principal balance of loans facilitated through the Company's platform as of a specific date. Loans facilitated outside Chinese Mainland are not included in the calculation.

4 Please see the section entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure" below and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Mr. Yan Dinggui, the Company's Founder, Director and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "In the first quarter of 2026, the industry continued to adapt to a complex macro environment, and we remained focused on strengthening operational resilience and asset quality. Our total transaction volume for the quarter reached RMB 19.3 billion, in line with our previously communicated guidance, while net revenue was RMB 756.7 million.

During this period, we proactively adjusted our business mix, implemented more stringent credit standards to mitigate risk, and further developed our overseas business. We deepened our technology-empowerment partnerships with financial institutions and continued to broaden our offerings. We also continued to invest strategically in our technology infrastructure and AI-driven risk management capabilities, steadily enhancing our operational efficiency and cost management.

Looking forward, we will maintain a disciplined and prudent approach as market dynamics evolve, with the goal of navigating market cycles through resilient and efficient operations."

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Net revenue was RMB756.7 million (US$109.7 million), representing a decrease of 57.4% from the same period of 2025.

Revenue from loan facilitation services was RMB460.1 million (US$66.7 million), representing a decrease of 68.9% from the same period of 2025. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower transaction volume, as well as the service fee adjustments.

Revenue from releasing of guarantee liabilities was RMB217.7 million (US$31.6 million) compared with RMB170.6 million in the same period of 2025. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the increase in average outstanding loan balances for which the Company provided guarantee services.

Other revenue was RMB78.9 million (US$11.4 million), compared with RMB126.4 million for the same period of 2025. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the contribution from referral fees.

Facilitation and servicing expense was RMB331.6 million (US$48.1 million), representing a decrease of 1.3% from the same period of 2025.

Allowance for uncollectible receivables, contract assets, prepaid expenses and other current assets and others was RMB1.1 million (US$0.2 million), compared with RMB17.5 million for the same period of 2025, primarily due to the decrease in allowance for oversea contingent guarantees.

Sales and marketing expense was RMB340.1 million (US$49.3 million), representing a decrease of 49.6% from the same period of 2025, primarily due to decreased borrower acquisition expenses.

General and administrative expense was RMB44.1 million (US$6.4 million), representing a decrease of 16.5% from the same period of 2025, primarily due to decreased professional service fees.

Research and development expense was RMB109.8 million (US$15.9 million), representing an increase of 24.6% from the same period of 2025, primarily driven by an increase in technology infrastructure expenses and employee costs.

Loss from operation was RMB70.1 million (US$10.2 million), compared with RMB606.6 million income from operation in the same period of 2025.

Non-GAAP loss from operation was RMB70.1 million (US$10.2 million), compared with RMB606.6 million non-GAAP income from operation in the same period of 2025.

Net loss was RMB61.7 million (US$8.9 million), compared with RMB539.5 million net income in the same period of 2025.

Basic and diluted net loss per share were both RMB0.29 (US$0.04) compared with RMB2.53 basic and diluted net income per share in the first quarter of 2025.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB1.16 (US$0.16) compared with RMB10.12 basic and diluted net income per ADS in the first quarter of 2025. Each ADS represents four Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

Cash and cash equivalents were RMB43.4 million (US$6.3 million) as of March 31, 2026, compared with RMB61.8 million as of December 31, 2025.

The following chart and table display the historical cumulative M3+ Delinquency Rate by Vintage for loan products facilitated through the Company's platform in Chinese Mainland.





Business Outlook

The Company expects its transaction volume for the second quarter of 2026 to be in the range of RMB9.5 billion to RMB10.5 billion. This outlook reflects a disciplined recalibration of our strategy as we prioritize asset quality and operational resilience amidst the evolving regulatory and macroeconomic landscape. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Recent Development

Share Repurchase Plan Update

In June, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors approved to extend the share repurchase plan for another period of 12 months, commencing on June 13, 2026 and ending on June 12, 2027. Pursuant to the extended share repurchase plan, the Company may repurchase its ordinary shares through June 12, 2027 with an aggregate value not exceeding the remaining balance under the share repurchase plan.

As of June 23, 2026, the Company had repurchased approximately 4.6 million of its American depositary shares for approximately US$30.4 million.

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results on June 23, 2026, at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

To join the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process in advance. Upon registering, each participant will receive access details for this event including the dial-in numbers, a PIN number, and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Participant Online Registration:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI9ec10bb5cd874c548096cbdae6e3f52b

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investors relations website at http://ir.jiayintech.cn/.

About Jiayin Group Inc.

Jiayin Group Inc. is a leading fintech platform in China committed to facilitating effective, transparent, secure and fast connections between underserved individual borrowers and financial institutions. The origin of the business of the Company can be traced back to 2011. The Company operates a highly secure and open platform with a comprehensive risk management system and a proprietary and effective risk assessment model which employs advanced big data analytics and sophisticated algorithms to accurately assess the risk profiles of potential borrowers. For more information, please visit http://ir.jiayintech.cn/.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

We use non-GAAP income from operation, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. We believe that the non-GAAP financial measure helps identify underlying trends in our business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses. We believe that non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information about our operating results, enhances the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Non-GAAP income from operation represents income from operation excluding share-based compensation expenses. Such adjustment has no impact on income tax.

Non-GAAP income from operation is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tool, and when assessing our operating performance, cash flows or our liquidity, investors should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for income from operation, net income, cash flows provided by operating activities or other consolidated statements of operation and cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at a specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.8980 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of March 31, 2026. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to the Company's ability to retain existing borrowers and attract new borrowers in an effective and cost-efficient way, the Company's ability to increase the transaction volume through its marketplace, effectiveness of the Company's credit assessment model and risk management system, PRC laws and regulations relating to the online individual finance industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and the Company's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the Nasdaq Stock Market or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the continued listing criteria of the Nasdaq Stock Market. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by the Company is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Jiayin Group

Ms. Emily Lu

Email: ir@jiayinfintech.cn

JIAYIN GROUP INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

As of

December 31, As of

March 31, 2025 2026 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 61,837 43,381 6,289 Restricted cash 413,601 388,515 56,323 Accounts receivable and contract assets, net 3,732,677 3,069,990 445,055 Financial assets receivable, net 601,600 557,357 80,800 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 1,811,772 2,298,804 333,257 Amounts due from related parties 301,184 302,769 43,892 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 6,922,671 6,660,816 965,616 Property and equipment, net 1,326,943 1,307,386 189,531 Right-of-use assets 31,195 24,171 3,504 Long-term investments, net 302,077 342,396 49,637 Deferred tax assets, net 96,534 104,500 15,149 Other non-current assets 76,545 108,519 15,732 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 1,833,294 1,886,972 273,553 TOTAL ASSETS 8,755,965 8,547,788 1,239,169 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Bank borrowings, current 155,043 155,043 22,477 Deferred guarantee income 458,903 424,912 61,599 Contingent guarantee liabilities 617,588 548,479 79,513 Payroll and welfare payables 210,367 194,985 28,267 Amounts due to related parties 288,100 275,701 39,968 Tax payables 1,054,527 998,964 144,819 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 874,630 896,457 129,959 Lease liabilities, current 25,290 22,054 3,197 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 3,684,448 3,516,595 509,799 Bank borrowings, non-current 516,000 516,000 74,804 Deferred tax liabilities 106,912 107,422 15,573 Lease liabilities, non-current 4,297 805 117 Other non-current liabilities 12,882 36,288 5,261 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 640,091 660,515 95,755 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,324,539 4,177,110 605,554 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 4,431,426 4,370,678 633,615 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 8,755,965 8,547,788 1,239,169

JIAYIN GROUP INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2026 RMB RMB US$ Net revenue 1,775,576 756,681 109,696 Operating costs and expenses: Facilitation and servicing (336,011 - (331,599 - (48,072 - Allowance for uncollectible receivables, contract assets, prepaid expenses and other current assets and others (17,541 - (1,125 - (163 - Sales and marketing (674,494 - (340,119 - (49,307 - General and administrative (52,795 - (44,130 - (6,398 - Research and development (88,088 - (109,775 - (15,914 - Total operating costs and expenses (1,168,929 - (826,748 - (119,854 - Income (loss) from operations 606,647 (70,067 - (10,158 - Interest income (expense), net 4,175 (776 - (112 - Other income, net 52,389 1,428 207 Income (loss) before income taxes 663,211 (69,415 - (10,063 - Income tax (expense) benefit (123,729 - 7,752 1,124 Net income (loss) 539,482 (61,663 - (8,939 - Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (2 - (7 - (1 - Net income (loss) attributable to Jiayin Group Inc. 539,484 (61,656 - (8,938 - Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per share: - Basic and diluted 213,478,184 209,318,184 209,318,184 Net income (loss) per share: - Basic and diluted 2.53 (0.29 - (0.04 - Net income (loss) per ADS: - Basic and diluted 10.12 (1.16 - (0.16 - Net income (loss) 539,482 (61,663 - (8,939 - Foreign currency translation adjustments (783 - 916 133 Comprehensive income (loss) 538,699 (60,747 - (8,806 - Comprehensive income attributable to

non-controlling interests 46 44 6 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Jiayin Group Inc. 538,653 (60,791 - (8,812 -

JIAYIN GROUP INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2026 RMB RMB US$ Reconciliation of Non-GAAP income from operation to Income from operation Income (loss) from operation 606,647 (70,067 - (10,158 - Add: share-based compensation expenses - - - Non-GAAP income (loss) from operation 606,647 (70,067 - (10,158 -

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