Volatus Aerospace Inc.: Volatus Aerospace Opens 53,000-Square-Foot Mirabel Facility, Establishing Domestic Manufacturing Base for Autonomous Defence Systems

MIRABEL, Québec, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc., ("Volatus" or the "Company"), a global aerospace and defence company, today announced that its 53,000-square-foot manufacturing and systems integration facility located at the Montreal-Mirabel International Airport, is now operational, marking a significant step in building sovereign Canadian production capacity for advanced autonomous systems.

Inside one of North America's most established aerospace hubs, and part of the YMX Innovation Centre, the facility will support the manufacture and integration of advanced autonomous systems and related technologies serving commercial, public safety, industrial and defence customers. Production is already live, with drone docking stations rolling off the line and being delivered to commercial customers. Manufacturing of Volatus' V-Series aircraft is expected to begin shortly, marking the next phase of the facility's operational ramp-up.

The facility is a significant addition to the company's operational infrastructure and supports its long-term strategy to expand production capacity, accelerate commercialization, and meet growing customer demand for Canadian-developed autonomous solutions across NATO and NATO allies.

"Canada is placing renewed emphasis on strengthening domestic industrial capacity in strategically important sectors, including aerospace, autonomous systems and defence," said Glen Lynch, Chief Executive Officer of Volatus. "Our Mirabel facility is a strategic investment in Canadian manufacturing capability. By expanding our ability to manufacture, integrate, test, and deploy advanced autonomous systems domestically, we are strengthening our ability to serve customers while contributing to the industrial capacity needed to support Canada's economic growth, create high-value jobs, and strengthen sovereign capability in critical technology sectors."

The launch aligns with growing national and international investments in aerospace modernization, autonomous technologies, and industrial resilience. Canada's recently released Defence Industrial Strategy highlights the importance of strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities, accelerating innovation, and building sovereign capacity in critical technology sectors. The Mirabel facility supports these objectives through the development, integration, and production of advanced aerospace and autonomous systems technologies.

"As demand for autonomous systems continues to grow across commercial, public safety, industrial, and defence markets," added Lynch, "the Mirabel facility strengthens Volatus' position as a strategic partner and enhances our ability to manufacture, integrate, and deliver solutions at scale for customers in Canada and internationally."

About Volatus Aerospace

Volatus Aerospace is a Canadian-controlled global aerospace and defence company delivering integrated uncrewed systems, aerial intelligence, and mission-critical operational services. The Company provides unmanned aerial systems, aerial intelligence services, autonomy software, and advanced training solutions supporting civil infrastructure, public safety, and defence markets.

Forward-Looking Information

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Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include but are not limited to: the commercialization of drone flights beyond visual line of sight and potential benefits to the Company; and meeting the continued listing requirements of the TSX. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

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