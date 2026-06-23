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PR Newswire
23.06.2026 14:24 Uhr
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Cognivia Announces Collaboration to Advance Behavioral Intelligence Across Clinical Research and Clinical Care

The collaboration will focus on non-adherence, missed appointments, and clinical trial retention

BRUSSELS, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognivia announced a collaboration with Mayo Clinic aimed at advancing behavioral intelligence across clinical research and clinical care. Building on Cognivia's behavioral intelligence capabilities and Mayo Clinic's expertise in patient care and shared decision-making, the collaboration will initially focus on three important drivers of outcomes across research and care settings: non-adherence, missed appointments, and clinical trial retention.

Across clinical trials, clinical research, and patient care, outcomes can depend not only on having effective treatments or care plans, but also on whether patients can realistically follow them in daily life. Appointments, protocols, medications, and follow-up all can shape both the real-world impact of care and the success of clinical trials.

Cognivia's behavioral intelligence capabilities are designed to make patient behavior measurable and actionable, with the goal of helping healthcare organizations identify risks earlier and respond more effectively.

The collaboration will focus on non-adherence, missed appointments, and clinical trial dropout-behavioral factors that contribute to increased costs, operational inefficiencies, and variability in outcomes across both clinical research and clinical care. Earlier visibility into behavioral risk can support stronger trial retention, more predictable study execution, and reduced uncertainty associated with behavioral variability. In clinical care, earlier visibility into behavioral risk can help care teams identify patients who may benefit from timely, targeted interventions to support adherence and prevent missed visits or treatment gaps from compounding.

"Patient behavior is an important driver of outcomes across both clinical research and clinical care," said Dominique Demolle, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Cognivia. "For decades, healthcare has focused on biological and clinical factors while having limited ability to systematically measure, let alone act on, behavioral drivers of outcomes. We are developing solutions designed to make these factors measurable and actionable in a way that can be consistently integrated into how research and care are conducted."

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

About Cognivia

Cognivia develops behavioral intelligence solutions for healthcare, helping organizations measure, understand, and act on behavioral factors that influence adherence, engagement, and outcomes.

By making patient behavior measurable and actionable, Cognivia helps healthcare organizations better understand sources of variability that are not captured by biological or operational data alone.

Cognivia's capabilities support clinical research and clinical care, helping organizations improve patient engagement, optimize interventions, and deliver more predictable outcomes.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cognivia-announces-collaboration-to-advance-behavioral-intelligence-across-clinical-research-and-clinical-care-302806522.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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