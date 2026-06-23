Frost & Sullivan: Ambulatory Surgical Centres Poised for Sustained Growth as Healthcare Delivery Continues to Shift Beyond the Hospital

Frost & Sullivan identifies significant opportunities across ambulatory surgery, digital health, and connected care markets

LONDON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's latest analysis highlights ambulatory surgical centres (ASCs) as one of the most significant growth opportunities reshaping healthcare delivery worldwide. Driven by rising demand for efficient, cost-effective, and patient-centric care, the global ASC market is forecast to grow by more than 30% between 2024 and 2029.

While ASCs have long played an important role in outpatient care, Frost & Sullivan notes that they are increasingly becoming a strategic pillar of healthcare infrastructure as providers, payers, policymakers, and patients seek more efficient models of care delivery.

"Ambulatory surgical centres are evolving from a supplemental care setting into a core component of future healthcare delivery," said Paljit Sohal, Vice President, Healthcare & Life Sciences at Frost & Sullivan. "Healthcare systems globally are facing mounting pressure to improve access, reduce waiting times, optimise resources, and maintain high-quality outcomes. ASCs offer a compelling solution by enabling procedures to be performed safely and efficiently in lower-cost outpatient environments."

The transition toward outpatient care continues to accelerate as healthcare systems seek to address capacity constraints and growing surgical backlogs. In the United States, recent expansion of the ASC-covered procedures list by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has created additional incentives for providers to shift appropriate procedures into ambulatory settings. Across Europe, reimbursement reforms and day-surgery initiatives are supporting similar trends.

As procedural complexity increases, ASC operators are expanding into higher-acuity specialties, including orthopaedics, cardiovascular interventions, gastroenterology, and spine procedures. This evolution is creating new operational challenges around staffing, workflow optimisation, patient monitoring, perioperative care, and discharge management.

According to Frost & Sullivan, providers are increasingly prioritising solutions that deliver measurable operational and clinical outcomes, including:

Improved patient throughput

Reduced operational complexity

Faster recovery and discharge

Enhanced patient safety

Greater workforce productivity

Improved care continuity

Lower total cost of ownership

The analysis finds that healthcare organisations are moving beyond traditional purchasing criteria focused solely on device specifications and capital costs. Instead, investment decisions are increasingly driven by the ability of technologies and services to improve workflow efficiency, support staff productivity, and enable scalable growth.

"Healthcare providers are looking for partners that can help them optimise the entire outpatient surgical journey," added Sohal. "Companies that combine clinical excellence with workflow intelligence, data connectivity, patient monitoring, and operational insights will be best positioned to capture growth in this rapidly expanding market."

Frost & Sullivan identifies ambulatory surgeries as one of the most attractive growth opportunities across the medical technology sector, alongside AI-enabled monitoring devices, clinical insights services, remote patient monitoring solutions, and chronic disease management pathways.

As healthcare delivery continues to migrate toward outpatient settings, organisations that align their innovation, product development, and commercial strategies with the evolving needs of ASC operators will be best placed to capitalise on long-term market expansion.

The findings form part of Frost & Sullivan's ongoing analysis of healthcare delivery transformation and the future of outpatient surgical care. To learn more about the trends, challenges, and growth opportunities shaping the ASC market, contact Paljit Sohal at paljit.sohal@frost.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Transformational Growth Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The company's Growth Pipeline as a Service provides the CEO's Growth Team with transformational strategies and best-practice models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth opportunities. For over 60 years, Frost & Sullivan has partnered with investors, corporate leaders, and governments to identify, prioritise, and execute transformational growth strategies.

Contact:

Kristina Menzefricke

Marketing & Communications

Global Customer Experience, Frost & Sullivan

kristina.menzefricke@frost.com

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