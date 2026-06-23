Premier Health of America Inc.: Premier Health of America Announces CCAA Proceedings

MONTREAL, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PREMIER HEALTH OF AMERICA INC. (TSX-V: PHA) ("Premier Health", or the "Company") announces proceedings under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (the "CCAA") have been initiated in respect of the Company and certain of its subsidiaries.

The application is scheduled to be presented before the Superior Court of Québec (Commercial Division) today, June 23, 2026.

Operations of the Company and its subsidiaries continue without interruption in the ordinary course.

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, companies, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary LiPHe platform to lead the digital transformation of the healthcare services sector, providing patients with faster, more affordable, and more accessible care.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in the preceding may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

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