Nitches, Inc.: NutraVeri Wants to Stop Supplement Brands From Losing $40,000 on a Product That Was Never Going to Sell, and It's Paying a Network to Help

The Platform That Scores a Supplement's Readiness Before It Reaches a Factory is Scaling Its Affiliate Program, Paying Manufacturers, Agencies and Creators to Send Founders Through a Free Check Before the Money Moves

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / Nitches Inc. (OTCID:NICH), through its NutraVeri platform, today announced the expansion of its Readiness Partner Program, a referral network that pays manufacturers, agencies, creators, consultants, and other industry participants to introduce supplement founders to a free readiness assessment before significant capital is committed to product development and manufacturing.

The problem NutraVeri is built around is expensive and almost universal. Most supplement founders move in the wrong order. They pick a product, call a manufacturer, design a label, and order inventory, and only then find out whether the formula, claims, and positioning present challenges they did not anticipate. By then the deposit has cleared. NutraVeri reverses that sequence, and the Partner Program pays a network to install the new habit: check first, spend second.

What NutraVeri Does

NutraVeri is a product readiness platform for the supplement industry. A founder enters their ingredients and receives a NutraVeri Score in about 60 seconds, a single rating across six dimensions: formula strength, ingredient evidence, claim risk, dose validation, label readiness, and market fit.

The platform incorporates publicly available FDA guidance, labeling resources, warning letter archives, ingredient research, and regulatory reference materials to help founders better understand potential commercial and regulatory considerations before advancing toward manufacturing.

The cost of skipping that check is the whole point. A label rejected after deposits have been paid. Packaging redesigned at rush rates. Thousands of units of inventory tied to a formula that may require revision. Each of those mistakes can become expensive. NutraVeri is designed to help founders identify potential concerns before substantial capital is committed.

The platform also connects founders with FDA-registered, cGMP-aligned manufacturing partners capable of supporting both emerging and established supplement brands.

Why It Is Paying a Network to Scale

NutraVeri's expansion rests on a simple insight: it does not need to buy the trust of supplement founders because other people already hold it.

Manufacturers, formulators, agencies, Shopify builders, creators, coaches, consultants, newsletters, and communities reach founders every day. What many have lacked is a practical, low-friction way to add value before a founder commits to manufacturing.

The Readiness Partner Program provides that opportunity.

A partner introduces a founder to NutraVeri's free readiness score. The partner strengthens their advisory relationship by helping the founder evaluate a concept before significant money is spent. The trust remains with the partner. The readiness assessment comes from NutraVeri.

Asking a founder whether they would like to evaluate a product concept before committing substantial capital is often a conversation that naturally resonates.

How Partners Earn

Partners earn commissions when referred founders choose to purchase qualifying NutraVeri services beyond the free readiness assessment.

These services may include:

Advanced readiness reports

Product Passports

Formula reviews

Founder sprint programs

Brand validation services

Manufacturing preparation support

Approved partners receive a dedicated referral link, partner dashboard, onboarding support, educational materials, and marketing assets.

The first 25 approved partners will receive Founding Partner status, priority commission review, and enhanced introductory commission opportunities during the program's launch phase.

The program is intentionally selective, application-based, and free to join.

The Discipline Underneath It

The same discipline that governs the platform governs the network.

Partners may describe NutraVeri as a platform that helps founders evaluate product readiness before spending substantial resources and identify potential considerations involving formulation, claims, labeling, and market positioning.

Partners may not represent that NutraVeri guarantees sales, profits, manufacturing approval, regulatory compliance, launch success, or any other outcome.

For a company built around helping founders avoid costly mistakes, that distinction is fundamental.

"Most founders don't fail because they lack passion. They fail because nobody tells them the hard truths before they spend money," said John Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Nitches Inc. "NutraVeri was built to bring discipline to the earliest stage of product development. Our goal is to help founders identify potential issues before inventory is ordered, labels are printed, and capital is committed."

Partners may learn more and apply through NutraVeri's partner portal.

About NutraVeri

NutraVeri is a product readiness platform designed to help dietary supplement founders evaluate formulation concepts, claims positioning, label readiness, and market fit before moving toward production. Through readiness scoring, supporting reports, Product Passports, and manufacturing preparation resources, NutraVeri provides founders with additional information that may assist in product-development decisions.

About Nitches Inc.

Nitches Inc. (OTC:NICH) is focused on developing and acquiring technology-enabled businesses and platforms serving entrepreneurial and emerging growth markets. Through NutraVeri and other initiatives, the Company seeks to build scalable solutions that create value for founders, operators, and industry participants.

Investor Relations:

John Morgan

Chief Executive Officer

Nitches Inc. (OTC:NICH)

Email: info@nitchescorp.com

Website: www.nutraveri.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated growth of NutraVeri, expansion of the Readiness Partner Program, future customer adoption, partner participation, platform enhancements, manufacturing relationships, revenue opportunities, and other future events. These statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Nitches Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Disclosure Statement

NutraVeri provides informational product-readiness intelligence regarding dietary supplement concepts, formulas, claims, labels, manufacturing preparation, and related business considerations. NutraVeri Scores, reports, Product Passports, readiness assessments, and related services are informational only and do not constitute legal, regulatory, medical, scientific, accounting, tax, financial, or investment advice. NutraVeri does not guarantee regulatory compliance, FDA acceptance, product safety, efficacy, manufacturing approval, commercial viability, sales performance, profitability, or business success. Any cost-savings examples or references to potential losses are illustrative only and should not be interpreted as guarantees of results. Dietary supplements are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration prior to marketing except where specifically required by law. Partner compensation varies by participant and program tier. No income, earnings, or business results are guaranteed.



SOURCE: Nitches Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nutraveri-wants-to-stop-supplement-brands-from-losing-40-000-on-1180808