AbbVie: Allergan Aesthetics receives approval for Boey (trenibotulinumtoxinE) in Canada, the first and only rapid-onset, short-duration neurotoxin for the temporary improvement of frown lines in adult patients

Canada is the first country to approve a new botulinum neurotoxin serotype for aesthetic use

Boey ® is the first and only rapid-onset and short-duration botulinum neurotoxin serotype E approved for the temporary improvement in the appearance of glabellar lines

Boey ® offers a differentiated treatment option for many people who are curious about facial injectables

Results may be seen as early as eight hours after treatment and typically wear off within approximately two to three weeks

BOTOX Cosmetic® (onabotulinumtoxinA) is the only neurotoxin clinically tested for use following treatment with Boey®

IRVINE, Calif., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), announced Health Canada has approved Boey® (trenibotulinumtoxinE) for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe lines between the eyebrows (glabellar lines) in adult patients.

Boey® is the first and only rapid-onset and short-duration botulinum neurotoxin serotype E approved for the temporary improvement in the appearance of glabellar lines.

"Health Canada's approval of Boey® marks an important scientific and regulatory milestone in advancing toxin science. As the world's first approval of a botulinum neurotoxin based on serotype E in aesthetics, Boey® represents a meaningful advancement in aesthetic medicine - a fast-acting neurotoxin with a differentiated profile that expands the treatment options for clinicians and patients," said Roopal Thakkar, M.D., executive vice president, research and development, chief scientific officer, AbbVie.

A new Allergan Aesthetics survey found that 80% of people are open to learning about new treatments to get the results they want and 79% wish they could temporarily preview the outcome of an aesthetic treatment. 1 Despite growing interest in facial injectables, many patients are hesitant to take the next step due to uncertainty around treatment outcomes and committing to long-lasting results. Boey® was developed for these patients, offering a new way to experience neurotoxin treatment.

"Boey® represents an important new advancement for patients and healthcare professionals, addressing a key need in aesthetic neurotoxins. With its truly differentiated profile, Boey® is redefining aesthetics and expanding what's possible by giving practitioners another option to tailor treatment to individual needs and goals, specifically, the ability to try a toxin without the long-term commitment," said Nicole Mowad-Nassar, senior vice president, AbbVie and president, global Allergan Aesthetics. "Allergan Aesthetics is proud to bring this innovation to Canada first and to continue advancing options that help shape the future of aesthetic medicine."

Developed by the makers of BOTOX Cosmetic®, Boey® offers a new option for suitable patients considering facial injectables. BOTOX Cosmetic® is the only neurotoxin clinically tested for use following treatment with Boey®.

Allergan Aesthetics plans to begin training healthcare professionals on the appropriate use of Boey® and is preparing for a commercial launch in the upcoming months as trenibotulinumtoxinE is under review for approval in multiple other countries.

Allergan Aesthetics develops, manufactures and markets a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Allergan Aesthetics is well positioned to lead the future of injectable aesthetics, with dedicated research and development focused on driving innovation to meet the evolving needs of patients and healthcare professionals worldwide.

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About the Boey® clinical studies

The approval of Boey® is supported by data from two randomised, multi-centre, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating the efficacy and safety of Boey® in adults with moderate to severe glabellar lines (M21-500 and M21-508) associated with corrugator and/or procerus muscle activity. The studies enrolled 947 patients treated with Boey® 700 U total dose or placebo.

The primary efficacy measure was defined as the percentage of subjects achieving None or Mild and = 2-Grade Improvement from baseline in glabellar line severity at maximum frown based on both investigator and subject assessments using the Facial Wrinkle Scale (FWS) at Day 7. Efficacy was assessed in the ITT population. The composite responder rates at Day 7 were 60.0% and 65.7% (M2-500: n=289/482; M21-508: n=149/227; p<0.0001).

Secondary efficacy endpoints were measured by Facial Line Satisfaction Questionnaire (FLSQ), a validated scale developed by Allergan Aesthetics, and included satisfaction with achieving a natural look and overall satisfaction with treatment effect.

The onset of effect for patients treated with Boey® appeared as early as 8 hours after injection in both pivotal studies. Glabellar lines returned to baseline severity in approximately 14-21 days after administration.

The most frequently reported treatment-related adverse events were headache (3.4% in the Boey-treated group and 4.2% in the placebo-treated group), injection site pain (1.7% in the Boey-treated group and 2.9% in the placebo-treated group), and injection site erythema (0.6% in the Boey-treated group and 1.3% in the placebo-treated group).2

BOEY® CANADA APPROVED USES AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Boey® is used in adults to temporarily improve the appearance of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows (glabellar/frown lines).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Boey® may cause serious side effects, including:

Distant spread of toxin effects . It is possible that the effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas of the body away from the injection site and cause symptoms of a serious condition called botulism. Trouble breathing and trouble swallowing can be life threatening.

. It is possible that the effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas of the body away from the injection site and cause symptoms of a serious condition called botulism. Trouble breathing and trouble swallowing can be life threatening. One unit (amount) of Boey ® is NOT the same as one unit of other botulinum products.

is NOT the same as one unit of other botulinum products. Boey ® should only be given by a trained healthcare professional. They should have experience using Boey ® .

should only be given by a trained healthcare professional. They should have experience using Boey . Follow the dose and schedule of injection recommended by your healthcare provider.

Do not use Boey® if you are allergic to botulinum toxin or any of the other ingredients or you have a skin infection where you plan to get the injection

To help avoid side effects and ensure proper use, talk to your healthcare professional before you take Boey®. Talk about any health conditions or problems you may have, including if you have allergies to any botulinum toxin product, had a side effect from any botulinum toxin product in the past, have had facial surgery or injured your face, are planning to have facial surgery soon, have any redness or swelling (inflammation) where you plan to get an injection, muscles where the injection will be given are weak, have drooping of one or both eyelids (ptosis), have any other change in the way your face normally looks, have certain diseases that affect your nervous system (such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or motor neuropathy)

Other warnings you should know about include:

Injection site reactions: Like with any injection procedure, injection site reactions may happen after receiving Boey ® . Symptoms at the injection site(s) may include pain/discomfort, swelling/inflammation, redness, bruising, bleeding, itching, warmth, hardness at the site where the needle entered your skin

Like with any injection procedure, injection site reactions may happen after receiving Boey . Symptoms at the injection site(s) may include pain/discomfort, swelling/inflammation, redness, bruising, bleeding, itching, warmth, hardness at the site where the needle entered your skin Muscle weakness in areas next to or near the injection sites such as eyelid drooping and double vision (seeing two objects when there is only one).

such as eyelid drooping and double vision (seeing two objects when there is only one). Driving and using machines: If you have drooping eyelids or problems with your vision after using Boey®, do not drive or use machinery until those symptoms go away.

After you get Boey®, talk to your healthcare professional if you have the following:

Allergic reaction : An allergic reaction is a reaction your body has to a medicine. This can cause symptoms such as hives, rash, or fever. Contact your healthcare professional right away if you have any of the symptoms listed as they can be signs of a severe allergic reaction: trouble breathing, swallowing, or speaking, swelling, including swelling of the face or throat, wheezing (a whistling sound while breathing), feeling dizzy or light-headed, shortness of breath

: An allergic reaction is a reaction your body has to a medicine. This can cause symptoms such as hives, rash, or fever. Contact your healthcare professional right away if you have any of the symptoms listed as they can be signs of a severe allergic reaction: trouble breathing, swallowing, or speaking, swelling, including swelling of the face or throat, wheezing (a whistling sound while breathing), feeling dizzy or light-headed, shortness of breath Distant spread of toxin effect: Sometimes, the effects of botulinum toxin may spread from the injection area to other parts of the body. Contact your healthcare provider right away if you have any of the symptoms listed: muscle weakness, trouble swallowing, unwanted food or liquid going into the airways

Sometimes, the effects of botulinum toxin may spread from the injection area to other parts of the body. Contact your healthcare provider right away if you have any of the symptoms listed: muscle weakness, trouble swallowing, unwanted food or liquid going into the airways Reduced blinking or experience dryness in one or both eyes.

Tell your healthcare professional about all the medicines you take, including any drugs, vitamins, minerals, natural supplements or alternative medicines. The following may interact with Boey®: a different medicine that has botulinum toxin, muscle relaxants (medicines that reduce muscle tension), antibiotics (medicines used to treat infections), anticholinergics (medicines that reduce muscle strength). Ask your healthcare provider for advice before you take any new medicines.

Boey® can have side effects, although not everybody gets them, including drooping eyelid (uncommon), drooping eyebrow (uncommon), or raising of the outer eyebrow (rare).

These are not all the possible side effects you may have when taking Boey®. If you experience any side effects not listed here, tell your healthcare professional.

Please consult the Boey® product monograph for more information.

BOTOX® COSMETIC US APPROVED USES AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

BOTOX® Cosmetic is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe forehead lines, crow's feet lines, frown lines between the eyebrows, and vertical bands connecting the jaw and neck (platysma bands) in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause serious side effects that can be life threatening. Get medical help right away if you have any of these problems any time (hours to weeks) after injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic:

Problems swallowing, speaking, or breathing, due to weakening of associated muscles, which can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are preexisting before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months.

Spread of toxin effects. The effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas away from the injection site and cause serious symptoms, including loss of strength and all-over muscle weakness, double vision, blurred vision and drooping eyelids, hoarseness or change or loss of voice, trouble saying words clearly, loss of bladder control, trouble breathing, and trouble swallowing.

BOTOX® Cosmetic dosing units are not the same as, or comparable to, any other botulinum toxin product.

There has not been a confirmed serious case of spread of toxin effect when BOTOX® Cosmetic has been used at the recommended dose to treat frown lines, crow's feet lines, forehead lines, and/or platysma bands.

BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause loss of strength or general muscle weakness, vision problems, or dizziness within hours to weeks of receiving BOTOX® Cosmetic. If this happens, do not drive a car, operate machinery, or do other dangerous activities.

Serious and/or immediate allergic reactions have been reported, including itching, rash, red itchy welts, wheezing, asthma symptoms, or dizziness or feeling faint. Get medical help right away if you are wheezing or have asthma symptoms, or if you become dizzy or faint.

Do not receive BOTOX® Cosmetic if you are allergic to any of the ingredients in BOTOX® Cosmetic (see Medication Guide for ingredients); had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin product such as Myobloc (rimabotulinumtoxinB), Dysport (abobotulinumtoxinA), Xeomin (incobotulinumtoxinA), Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), Daxxify (daxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm), or Letybo (letibotulinumtoxinA-wlbg); or have a skin infection at the planned injection site. This list may not include all available botulinum toxin products.

Tell your doctor about all your muscle or nerve conditions, such as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, myasthenia gravis, or Lambert-Eaton syndrome, as you may be at increased risk of serious side effects, including difficulty swallowing and difficulty breathing, from standard doses of BOTOX® Cosmetic.

Tell your doctor about all your medical conditions, including surgery or plans to have surgery on your face, trouble raising your eyebrows, drooping eyelids, any other abnormal facial change, are pregnant or plan to become pregnant (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic can harm your unborn baby), or are breastfeeding or plan to (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic passes into breast milk).

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Using BOTOX® Cosmetic with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines until you have told your doctor that you have received BOTOX® Cosmetic in the past.

Tell your doctor if you have received any other botulinum toxin product in the last 4 months; have received injections of botulinum toxin such as Myobloc, Dysport, Xeomin, Jeuveau, Daxxify, or Letybo in the past (tell your doctor exactly which product you received); have recently received an antibiotic by injection; take muscle relaxants; take an allergy or cold medicine; take a sleep medicine; or take aspirin-like products or blood thinners.

Other side effects of BOTOX® Cosmetic include dry mouth; discomfort or pain at the injection site; tiredness; headache; neck pain; and eye problems, including double vision, blurred vision, decreased eyesight, drooping eyelids and eyebrows, swelling of eyelids, and dry eyes.

For more information, refer to the Medication Guide or talk with your doctor.

To report a side effect, please call Allergan Aesthetics at 1-800-678-1605.

Please see BOTOX® Cosmetic full US Product Information , including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide.

© 2026 AbbVie. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Boey®

Boey® is a facial injectable neurotoxin serotype E indicated in adult patients for the temporary improvement in the appearance of of moderate to severe glabellar lines associated with corrugator and/or procerus muscle activity. It blocks neuromuscular transmission as the neurotoxin cleaves SNAP-25. It has a rapid uptake and translocation into neuronal cells, with a short half-life of the type E light chain, giving it a rapid onset of action and a short duration of effect when treating glabellar lines.2

About Glabellar lines

Glabellar lines are the vertical lines that appear between the eyebrows and are commonly referred to as "frown lines". These lines develop over time due to repeated muscle contractions from facial expressions such as frowning, concentrating or squinting.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology - and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

FOOTNOTES

* A global survey (28th November 2025 - 15th December 2025) of N=12,286 adults aged 18+ who have paid for at least 2 beauty or aesthetics related services in the past year (Brazil n=1318, Canada n=1304, China n=1318, France n=1302, Germany n=1301, KSA n=1311, Thailand n=1321, USA n=1802, UK n=1309).1

References

Allergan Aesthetics Holistic Beauty Global Research. REF-148616. January 2026 Boey® Product Monograph. AbbVie 2026.

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Contacts:

Allergan Aesthetics Media:

Michael Salzillo

+1 (908) 269-1688

[email protected]

AbbVie Investors:

Liz Shea

+1 (847) 935-2211

[email protected]

© 2026 AbbVie. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE AbbVie