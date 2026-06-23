The acquisition accelerates Europastry's global reach in North America's bakery sector and becomes a strategic pillar of its global growth.

Transaction creates a global bakery powerhouse, combining two Bakery businesses with complementary capabilities and products while also uniting two culturally aligned, purpose-led organizations.

Europastry will launch a major investment plan in the United States to expand production capacity and broaden its product portfolio.

Following the transaction, the Group's annual revenue will exceed $2.3 billion.

Europastry, a global leader in the frozen bakery sector, has reached an agreement to acquire Highland Baking Company, a family-owned U.S. producer of premium breads for the foodservice channel.

Founded in 1987, Europastry is one of the leading global players in the frozen bakery industry. It currently operates in more than 90 countries, employs over 5,500 people, and offers a broad portfolio ranging from artisan breads to high value-added frozen pastries.

Highland Baking Company, is a company with a strong track record in the U.S. market, delivering premium breads to the foodservice industry. The company operates two production facilities in Northbrook, Illinois and in Spartanburg, South Carolina and is recognized for its product quality and the depth of its customer relationships.

Europastry and Highland Baking have each built strong and trusted businesses with a passion for providing high-quality products, inspiration and partnership to their customers. As part of the agreement, Highland Baking Company will continue to operate under its current brand and management team, ensuring business continuity and maintaining relationships with its customers.

The transaction marks a defining step in Europastry's North American strategy, one of the most relevant and dynamic markets globally in the bakery sector. This transaction also represents another chapter in Europastry's proven strategy to acquire, invest in, and grow iconic companies as it continues to enhance its overall footprint and product offerings. Following the acquisition, the Group's annual revenue will exceed $2.3 billion globally.

Building on this platform, Europastry will roll out a significant investment program in the United States in order to expand production capacity, introduce new product categories and bring the Group's broader bakery innovation to American customers.

A partnership based on shared values

The integration of Highland into Europastry is built on a shared business vision based on product quality, continuous innovation, and a strong family-oriented corporate culture.

"This transaction is much more than an acquisition: it is the coming together of two companies that share values, a long-term vision, and the same approach to business. This is an exciting opportunity to create a broader, global bakery business, allowing Europastry and Highland Baking to both achieve their full potential," said Jordi Galles, Executive Chairman of Europastry. "We have tremendous respect for the storied legacy that Highland Baking has built and look forward to welcoming the Highland Baking team. We are convinced that Highland is the ideal business to accelerate our growth in the United States."

Stuart Rosen, representative of the founding family of Highland and CEO of Highland, added: "We have found in Europastry the perfect partner to take the next step in our development, while preserving our identity and corporate culture. This is a truly historic combination with a compelling cultural and strategic fit. The transaction creates new and exciting opportunities for our employees, customers, and suppliers. We are excited for Highland Baking's next chapter as part of Europastry, which will bring together both companies' world-class talent and capabilities and our shared commitment to delivering for our customers."

Transaction advances strategic vision, combining two high-performing businesses with significant growth opportunities

With this acquisition, Europastry strengthens its position as one of the leading global players in the bakery sector, reinforcing its growth strategy in the US market. The combination is grounded in a shared business philosophy: a focus on quality, a culture of continuous innovation, and a long-term, family-oriented approach to running the company. The combined company will have a deepened focus on bakery across categories and channels with attractive consumer tailwinds. The combination is founded in exceptional talent, technology and capabilities from two successful organizations with complementary geographic expertise.

The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and is currently expected to close in the second half of 2026.

Advisors

J.P. Morgan SE is acting as exclusive financial advisor, PwC is acting as accounting advisors, Greenberg Traurig, LLP and Cuatrecasas are acting as legal counsel to Europastry.

Lincoln International LLC is acting as exclusive financial advisor and Much Shelist, P.C. is acting as legal counsel to Highland Baking.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260623279482/en/

Contacts:

For more information:

Comunicación Europastry

Lucía Bueno, lbueno@europastry.com, +34 618 79 44 31