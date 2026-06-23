Jupiter International has begun production at its 1.25 GW TOPCon solar cell manufacturing line in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. The site also houses 2 GW of monocrystalline PERC solar cell manufacturing capacity. The company additionally operates a 1.3 GW integrated cell-and-module manufacturing facility in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, established in partnership with AMPIN. The facility was developed under the Indian government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. Modules produced through the partnership are intended for AMPIN's captive use as well as supply to third-party developers. Jupiter International ...

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