White Oak UK ("WOUK"), an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors ("White Oak"), today announced its plans to launch a new private credit strategy designed to support UK reindustrialisation by providing financing for manufacturing modernisation, industrial capacity, capital equipment, infrastructure and supply chain resilience.

The strategy builds on WOUK's 40-year track record financing SMEs and mid-market businesses and leverages one of the UK's largest non-bank lending platforms. Since 2018, WOUK has originated over £3 billion in loans and developed an extensive origination network, including direct borrower relationships, bank referral networks, advisor partnerships and government-supported lending programs, unlocking access to financing opportunities across a broad range of sectors and regions throughout the UK.

The strategy is targeting up to £1.5 billion in capital and will focus on providing flexible financing solutions to businesses operating across key sectors of the UK economy, including manufacturing, engineering, healthcare, life sciences, aerospace and defence. The strategy will focus on four central themes: asset acquisition and modernisation, growth and expansion, operational resilience and working capital, and infrastructure and footprint.

White Oak's origination platform, including those of its affiliates, will utilise over 20 bank relationships for referrals of loan opportunities that do not fit UK banks' risk appetites; cross-border financing between UK and US-based banking partnerships; and broker dealer and investment bank capital advisory channels where exclusive origination partnerships have been developed. White Oak's lending is predominantly senior-secured, asset-backed and originated directly, not through competitive sponsor auctions.

"Supporting small and mid-size businesses has been central to White Oak's approach for decades," said Andre Hakkak, Co-Founder and CEO at White Oak. "We believe there's a real opportunity here for private capital to address the long-term shift away from manufacturing towards services. By leveraging our extensive origination platform and deep experience serving SMEs, we are well-positioned to address a critical need across the UK economy."

This initiative comes as UK businesses continue to face a significant funding gap. White Oak estimates that 75% of SMEs expect to require external financing in the near term, while the Bank of England has estimated a nationwide SME funding gap of £22 billion. At the same time, traditional lenders have continued to reduce support for working capital and asset-based lending, creating growing demand for flexible sources of private capital.

"UK businesses continue to face growth and working capital shortages at a time when many are looking to expand and strengthen their operations," said Jeremy Harrison, Managing Director at White Oak UK. "White Oak's broad lending capabilities allow us to structure flexible solutions for businesses underserved by traditional lenders, and this strategy will support companies investing in long-term growth across the UK."

About White Oak Global Advisors

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC ("White Oak") is an alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to support small and middle market enterprises at every stage of their lifecycle. WOGA and its financing affiliates provide over twenty lending products to the market that include term, asset-based, and equipment loans. Since its inception in 2007, White Oak and its affiliates have deployed over $28 billion while establishing long-term partnerships with borrowers. The firm and its affiliates have offices and personnel throughout the US, UK, and Australia. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com.

About White Oak UK

White Oak UK is a leading lending platform, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority which provides capital to support SMEs and mid-corporates through an extensive suite of flexible lending solutions including commercial loans, asset finance and invoice financing. Headquartered in Chester, UK, White Oak UK's team supports over 20,000 businesses with their financing needs and holds a 4.8 Star rating on Feefo. White Oak UK is an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, a debt manager providing financing solutions for SMEs. More information can be found at https://whiteoakuk.com.

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Contacts:

Jake Forrestal

Prosek Partners (on behalf of White Oak Global Advisors)

pro-whiteoak@prosek.com